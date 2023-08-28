 A life lived in truth : The Tribune India

A life lived in truth

A life lived in truth

Photo for representation. File photo



Shelley Walia

AS it was the last year of Senior Cambridge, we were asked to join school in January instead of March for ‘extra-rigorous’ preparation for the finals. It was a dismally cold month to be up in the mountains. We had a house lower down in the valley and my mother sent our family cook to accompany me. He would make me delightful minced mutton and Spanish omelettes and we would sit around the fire talking about our village into the night. There was a certain warmth in his company.

It was in these bitter winter months that I came close to our teacher, Brother Mulligan — who often springs alive before my eyes, chatting, laughing, joking — during the evening tutorials that always turned out to be invigorating and profoundly engaging. Our many tête-à-têtes with him infused in us students a spirit of freethinking, of speaking up even if we disagreed with him, a practice sadly lacking in the highly codified systems that we have degenerated into. One-way dialogue was anathema to him, an exercise in dumping knowledge on students.

Over the years, I kept in touch with him and received warm and edifying replies to every letter. It is difficult to forget how stridently he argued against the use of the atomic bomb or the Bay of Pigs crisis that brought the world perilously close to a nuclear holocaust. Voicing a political opinion was for him a way of attaining some intellectual space in times when it is increasingly shrinking. His adversarial stand on regionalism or racism was the raison d’etre of his ‘living ideology’. His commitment to liberalism gave him a balanced worldview, in which he envisioned a society full of justice and commitment to the idea of free critical thinking. It was in one of his letters that I discovered that his political concerns for Irish nationalism, and the continuous turmoil that he had experienced as a lad growing up in Northern Ireland, were responsible for the quiddity of his sensitivity when it came to echoing the ethical dimension of politics.

Early on in life, I began to appreciate his progressive views on civil society, which for him comprised not merely the rule of law, but also a public effort to create collectively a democratic space distinct from the state and its valorisation of ideology. With this perspective, he continued to believe in the efficacy of determined intellectuals and writers who keep working silently towards a better tomorrow, a new civil and democratic politics discernable in the post-war years when oppressive colonisation failed to douse the smouldering flame of liberty. I recollect that he could never accept lies in a world where the frailty of the human political condition demanded an animated commitment to human dignity.

I am saddened to know of his passing. At such times of loss of dear ones who have given us so much and so warmly, I face an emptiness exacerbated by the real-life stories of natural disasters, mass deaths and, of course, the venomous makings of ethnic violence, betrayal and parochialism. Remembering him today draws me face to face with these pressing issues of human concern.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

New Delhi: Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written at many metro stations

2
Nation

Vikram lander observes temperature variation on lunar surface, records high of 70 degree Celsius

3
Trending

Young boy coaches father to lie at parent-teacher meeting; heartwarming video goes viral

4
Musings

The train going home

5
Himachal

1,500 vehicles stuck in Kullu move to Mandi via Kainchi Mod

6
World

Imran Khan grilled at Attock Jail in missing cypher case; admits losing confidential diplomatic cable

7
Diaspora

UK MP calls for inquiry into Indian-origin women given radioactive chapatis in study

8
Punjab

Eminent Punjabi Dalit icon Des Raj Kali passes away

9
World

US: Ex-Navy SEAL who claimed to have killed Osama bin Laden, arrested in Texas

10
Nation

Imbalance in supply of critical minerals, rare earths to promote new form of colonialism, warns PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

Top News

PM: Global framework must to ensure ethical use of AI, counter crypto threat

PM Modi: Global framework must to ensure ethical use of AI, counter crypto threat

B20 MEET Says imbalance in supply of critical minerals, rare...

Lunar south pole blows hot, cold: 60°C difference in 8 cm

Lunar south pole blows hot, cold: 60°C difference in 8 cm

50°C on surface, -10°C under it

Wary of violence, Nuh residents choose to remain indoors today

Wary of violence, Nuh residents choose to remain indoors today

Shobha Yatra: Locals fear outsiders may create trouble

Pressure mounts, minister Sandeep Singh on way out?

Pressure mounts, minister Sandeep Singh on way out?

Tarn Taran hamlets under water, not a drop to drink

Tarn Taran hamlets under water, not a drop to drink

No power supply, motors not functional; 19 villages hit


Cities

View All

Pathankot cops nab burglars posing as cooks, domestic helps

Pathankot cops nab burglars posing as cooks, domestic helps

Birthday party row: Captured in video, two Amritsar DSPs shifted, gangster Bori nabbed

Patients suffer as ayurvedic wing at hospital lies closed

SGPC to telecast Gurbani from Golden Temple for 5 more hours

Amritsar MC removes encroachments from Heritage Street

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Research by Mohali lab shows way to a new cancer treatment technique that may eradicate tumours in a month’s time

Encroachment at Panchkula park raises eyebrows

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections on September 6

PGI to lead effort to promote oral health in Chandigarh schools

G20 Summit: 6.75 lakh flower pots to adorn Delhi roads

G20 Summit: 6.75 lakh flower pots to adorn Delhi roads

Delhi BJP, AAP in war of words over G20 makeover funding

Ahead of G20 meet, Metro stations defaced with anti-India graffiti

Portal launched to empower citizens to protect forests, wildlife

6 contractors debarred for delay in projects

Dengue cases on the rise in Jalandhar district

Dengue cases on the rise in Jalandhar district

Two labourers buried alive as roof collapses in Phillaur

1 held for firing at club, firearms seized in Jalandhar

Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan: Nawanshahr district sets an example

Potholed Cool Road irks motorists in Jalandhar

Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Ludhiana sans basic medicines; patients hit

Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Ludhiana sans basic medicines; patients hit

Ward Watch Ward No 25: Ludhiana Civic body fails to check sewage woes at Ganpati Vihar, other areas

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

30th Col Frank Von Goldstein Memorial Debate: Mohali Yadavindra Public School pips Patiala team

Seminar dwells on prevention, control of stubble burning

Federation supports J&K engineers’ stir

Orientation programme