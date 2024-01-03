 A lost pen that came back with a friend : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Musings
  • A lost pen that came back with a friend

A lost pen that came back with a friend

A lost pen that came back with a friend

Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock file photo



Rajan Kashyap

ONE rarely thanks providence on being deprived of a material possession. In this case, however, the loss of a valued item brought together the loser and the finder as friends for life.

Last year, while at a crowded literary gathering, I happened to drop my favourite pen. I valued it sentimentally more than for any intrinsic market value. My enquiries with the organisers drew a blank. Ages ago, while at school, everyone accepted the adage ‘finders keepers and losers weepers’. Accordingly, I did not weep, but reconciled myself to the parting stoically. A deserving finder might well use the humble item to compose lyrics or masterpieces of purple prose — thus I consoled myself.

It was several months later that I received an unexpected phone call from the institute where the pen had disappeared. It had been found, they told me. I was informed that the finder was a literary figure of note, and a distinguished former Army officer to boot. Apparently, the gentleman had gone to great pains to trace me. Only a sleuth from an investigating agency or the intelligence wing of the armed forces could have scripted this lost-and-found story, I reasoned. Here was truly a display of determination and persistence for a small cause.

Rather than simply taking back my pen, I requested a meeting with this person. I had to wait several weeks. In the meantime, I studied some of the writings and work of the retired Colonel (for so he turned out to be). By the time we met, I knew a fair bit about his range of interests. After his retirement from the armed forces, he had taken to writing and journalism. I was told that he had done a substantial study of military history. At the gathering where we met for the return of my prized possession, he shared the dais with the chief speaker, a former General. It was there that we, two literal pen friends, came face-to-face.

It turned out to be an invigorating interaction. I was flattered to learn that the Colonel (meticulous as he was) knew well-nigh everything about my background, including my dabbling in writing and my career in the civil service. We conversed about civil and military affairs, sports and literature. Books and writing were our meeting ground.

Bibliophiles share a trite maxim, ‘He is a fool that lends a book; a greater fool that returns a borrowed volume.’ For me, the tale of the returned pen falsified the ‘guidelines’ for borrowed books. I am thankful to fate for bringing together as friends in the world of books two disparate persons who otherwise might never have met.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law: 2,000 petrol pumps run dry; chaos at fuel stations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal as people do panic-buying

2
Chandigarh

Only 5 litre of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

3
Himachal

Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal Pradesh DGP: Supreme Court to hear his plea against removal on Wednesday

4
World

In first reported case of sexual assault in metaverse, 16-year-old girl 'gang-raped' by online strangers in video game

5
Himachal

Satwant Atwal Trivedi given additional charge of Himachal DGP

6
India

Vizag horror: Girl from Odisha goes to beach with boyfriend, gang-raped by 13 men

7
India

Truckers’ stir: Will consider concerns with open heart, says government; transport body urges drivers to end protest

8
India

Nicaragua ‘Dunki’ flight: Passengers from Gujarat agreed to pay Rs 60-80 lakh to agents to enter US illegally, say officials

9
India

Truck drivers’ protest: Long queues at petrol pumps in Mumbai, Nagpur amid fuel shortage fear

10
Jalandhar

Oil tanker operators’ call off strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, fuel supply resumes

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

ED raids Jharkhand CM's press advisor, others in 'illegal' mining case

ED raids Jharkhand CM's press advisor, others in 'illegal' mining case

About a dozen locations in the state are being raided by the...

12 die in collision between truck and bus in Assam's Golaghat

12 die in collision between truck and bus in Assam's Golaghat

Details are awaited

Can’t take foreign reports at face value: EAM on claims of democracy sliding

Can’t take foreign reports at face value: EAM on claims of democracy sliding

Rash driving: New law raises jail term from 2 to 5 years

Rash driving: New law raises jail term from 2 to 5 years

Anti-drone tech to fortify border security in 6 mths

Anti-drone tech to fortify border security in 6 mths

Trials underway amid rising cases of smuggling of drugs and ...


Cities

View All

Truckers’ strike leads to panic buying of fuel at Amritsar petrol stations

Truckers’ strike leads to panic buying of fuel at Amritsar petrol stations

Heavy rush seen in Tarn Taran

Digging in fog at bypass road poses a threat to commuters

No thaw in chill yet as cold wave continues in Amritsar

SKM announces Delhi Morcha from February 13

68% outlets out of fuel in Bathinda: Petroleum body

68% outlets out of fuel in Bathinda: Petroleum body

Lt Gen Nagendra Singh takes command of Chetak Corps

Truckers’ stir: Fuel ‘shortage’ triggers panic buying in Chandigarh

Truckers’ stir: Fuel ‘shortage’ triggers panic buying in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration imposes fuel sale restrictions

Use public transport, carpooling: Chandigarh MC chief

Truckers’ stir fuels chaos at pumps in Panchkula

Long queues outside filling stations in Mohali

Delhi max temperature drops by 2°C

Delhi max temperature drops by 2°C

SC dismisses plea for construction on Yamuna floodplains

NDMC to give tablets to Class IX-XII students

Protest held against MC over parking charges

Industrial hub planned for Rani Khera

Oil tanker operators’ call off strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, fuel supply resumes

Oil tanker operators’ call off strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, fuel supply resumes

Jalandhar: Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Driver, helper injured as tractor-trailer overturns

Gurmukh Sewak Dal performing ‘jora sewa’ at Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan for past 27 years

Jalandhar: AAP leaders promise Rs 18 lakh funds for Harivallabh Committee

Truckers’ strike leads to fuel shortage, panic buying in Ludhiana

Truckers’ strike leads to fuel shortage, panic buying in Ludhiana

No need to panic, says DC Malik

Traffic affected on various roads near fuel pumps

New Year gift: Rs 756-crore elevated highway to be ready by Jan 26

Operation Eagle III: Police conduct CASOs at public places in region

Strike triggers panic at fuel stations in Patiala; no need to panic, says DC Sawhney

Strike triggers panic at fuel stations in Patiala; no need to panic, says DC Sawhney

Fuel supply takes a hit in Fatehgarh Sahib amid nationwide strike

Intense cold wave grips Patiala, homeless worst-affected

Punjabi University, Patiala, gets nod for four-year BA-B Ed

Punjabi University security staff end strike