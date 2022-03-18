A sight to behold on Holi

Shiv Sethi

I am an active member of a literary society of our area. In addition to organising literary activities, our club members also celebrate special days like birthdays, wedding anniversaries and most festivals at a fixed venue. But last year, we had memorable Holi celebrations, the colourful memories of which would never fade away.

As Holi was approaching, a senior member of our club mooted a proposal to give new colours and shades to the festival by celebrating it in a different way this time. His suggestion awakened our curiosity. He was of the view that we should not just splash colours on one another by gathering at one of our conventional venues, but we must visit some special place to play Holi. The very mention of ‘some special place’ made us eager to know what exactly he meant.

The broad smile on every face conveyed our acceptance of the proposal. The game of speculation was on. I had begun to conjecture that he would choose some salubrious resort or a hill station where we would grab a bonanza of colourful fun. The others were also trying to solve the puzzle.

But as our friend unfolded the mystery, most of us were disappointed. However, we had to grudgingly approve his idea out of sheer respect for him. Much to our dismay, he had selected the home for the blind in our town to celebrate the festival.

The bonanza peppered with drinks and snacks at a plush resort was nowhere on the platter. So, we had lost all enthusiasm. What sense did it make to play Holi with those who could not even see a flicker of light, let alone the varied hues?

Hiding my reluctance and annoyance, I reached the home for the blind with other friends on Holi. Our senior friend led us to the manager. He had made all arrangements alone, without much support from us. In no time, we were introduced to the inmates. When we threw colours on them, much to our amazement, they too took out packets of colours from their pockets and splashed them on us.

Soon, drenched in water and dry colours, we began merriment by holding the hands of the inmates to the tune of music. A sense of tranquil joy overwhelmed us. I could notice the brightness in those otherwise darkness-afflicted eyes. Some of them regaled us with their musical performances.

Though leading a life of anonymity, they were adept at art, music and other crafts. It was a memorable Holi. The initiative of our friend had added sparkling hues to their lives. And the sense of inner bliss was incomparably the best, which none of us could have experienced even in a swanky resort.