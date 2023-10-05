 A slice of Azamgarh in Brussels : The Tribune India

  • Musings
  • A slice of Azamgarh in Brussels

A slice of Azamgarh in Brussels

A slice of Azamgarh in Brussels

Photo for representational purpose only. - Reuters file photo



Syed Nooruzzaman

IT was nearly 11 pm. I pleaded with my host to allow me to leave for my destination as the extremely cold weather was tightening its grip. It would take at least half an hour for me to reach the hotel where I had been putting up as a guest of the European Union, along with other journalists from India.

My host, an Indian settled in Brussels, assured me that it was his responsibility to take me back to my hotel. He wanted me to wait for a retired teacher from Uttar Pradesh who was very keen to meet me. The teacher was on the way.

Within minutes, the man was in front of us. We greeted each other with a bear hug after shaking hands. He had tears of happiness rolling down his cheeks. My host, Nawab Khan, who came from UP but not from my district, Azamgarh, was taken aback. He did not expect such bonhomie between two strangers with a common background.

Khan told me that the retired teacher had expressed a strong desire to meet me after he came to know that an Azamgarh-born journalist was in town. The old man looked at me very closely. But he could not see me properly as he was suffering from an eye ailment. He was on the verge of going blind. He had forced his son to take him to Khan’s house in a car as he desperately wanted to exchange a few words with me — only because I was born in an Azamgarh village.

The teacher refused to take my explanation seriously when I told him that I now considered myself a Chandigarh-wallah as I had been living in the City Beautiful for a long time. That I was born in a village in Azamgarh was enough for him. He repeatedly said, ‘Please don’t spoil my happiness. You cannot imagine the joy I am experiencing. I, too, am Azamgarh-born.’

‘But what is so great about that? Can you explain why you are so happy after meeting a nonentity like me?’ I asked. ‘It is unexplainable, my dear,’ was the teacher’s short response.

Now I could understand why a senior IAS officer known to me found it difficult to complete his term as the Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University when his detractors in the faculty spread the story that he was from Azamgarh and had a soft corner for teachers belonging to the district lobby.

Forget about the 2008 Batla House encounter, which led to this district — which has a large concentration of Muslims and Yadavs — getting linked to terrorism. Azamgarh is well known for its highly respected Islamic seminaries and geniuses such as Kaifi Azmi and Allama Shibli Nomani of Shibli College fame.

After retirement, I was pleasantly surprised to learn that in Delhi, too, one is treated differently among Muslims if one is from Azamgarh. Highlighting my identity as a Chandigarh-wallah, of course, brings me some advantages, but it is no substitute for the Azamgarh connection.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Punjab girl Harmilan Bains wins silver in women’s 800m at Asian Games

2
Haryana

Supreme Court asks Centre to survey SYL canal land in Punjab to know extent of construction

3
Trending

Watch Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's son Azlan as he walks her at her wedding

4
Delhi

ED arrests AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi Excise policy money laundering case; sparks political slugfest

5
Bathinda

Manpreet Badal’s anticipatory bail plea rejected by Bathinda court

6
Chandigarh

Worker killed, 2 injured after booths collapse in Chandigarh’s Sector 33 market

7
Entertainment

'Swades' actor Gayatri Joshi, husband involved in car accident in Italy

8
India

Supreme Court indicts ED for arbitrary exercise of powers under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002

9
Entertainment

Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev betting app case of Chhattisgarh

10
Sports

Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra bags Gold, Kishore Jena silver in men’s javelin throw despite official blunders

Don't Miss

View All
3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

Top News

10 dead, 22 Army personnel among 82 missing as flashfloods ravage Sikkim

10 dead, 22 Army personnel among 82 missing as flashfloods ravage Sikkim

Lhonak lake breaches banks after cloudburst, triggering mass...

Defence theatre commands back to the drawing board

Defence theatre commands back to the drawing board

About unifying the Armed Forces: A theatre command entails h...

ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul

ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul

Third party leader to be arrested | BJP says Kejriwal ‘real ...

‘Act in non-vindictive manner’: SC indicts ED

'Act in non-vindictive manner': Supreme Court indicts ED

Slams arbitrary exercise of powers under PMLA

Excise Policy Scam: Why AAP not named as accused, SC asks ED

Delhi excise policy scam: Why AAP not named as accused, Supreme Court asks ED


Cities

View All

In a first, Education Department appoints nodal officers for each district

In a first, Education Department appoints nodal officers for each district

Rahul Gandhi's 'apolitical visit' to holy city Amritsar concludes

Amritpal Singh denied access to lawyer, kin, SGPC raises concern

Four snatchers arrested, bike seized

2 held for smuggling opium to UK

Ex-FM Manpreet Badal’s pre-arrest bail rejected

Ex-FM Manpreet Badal's pre-arrest bail rejected

Worker dies as booths collapse in Chandigarh

Worker dies as booths collapse in Chandigarh

Penalty waiver for four Chandigarh societies

SWM Violations: Chandigarh Civic body serves notice on GMSH-16

15K allottees owe Rs 52 crore rent to Chandigarh Housing Board

Class XI Admissions: 3rd counselling ends, 1,375 seats still vacant

ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul

ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul

BJP demands Kejriwal’s ouster over liquor scam; AAP hits back

Journalists, teachers, students protest raids on NewsClick

Noida: FIR against 10 cops for ‘assaulting’ Dalit

Cancer care needs a revisit: Top oncologist

Migrant’s murder case solved

Migrant’s murder case solved

Poisoned by parents, villagers perform last rites of 3 minor girls

Farmers felicitated for shunning stubble burning

20 booked on charge of assaulting police officials

Police remand of Wahids extended

Ludhiana: RTA cracks the whip on traffic violators, slaps ~1.47-crore fine

Ludhiana: RTA cracks the whip on traffic violators, slaps Rs 1.47-crore fine

Vigilance nabs policeman for accepting Rs 20K bribe

Policeman dies in ‘accidental firing’ in Ludhiana

Dengue on rise, highest in 3 years, malaria on decline in Ludhiana

Food delivery boy robbed of motorcycle, mobile, cash

Preneet Kaur slams AAP govt over shifting of Patiala bus stand

Preneet Kaur slams AAP govt over shifting of Patiala bus stand

Street play highlights importance of water

Stubble Burning: Awareness vans flagged off in Fatehgarh Sahib

CM's Scheme: Over 1K cancer patients get relief in Fatehgarh Sahib district

College holds 7-day workshop on Artificial Intelligence