 A sojourn cut short by Mumbai blasts : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Musings
  • A sojourn cut short by Mumbai blasts

A sojourn cut short by Mumbai blasts

A sojourn cut short by Mumbai blasts

Photo for representation. File photo



Capt DPS Aujla (Retd)

THE early 1990s witnessed bonhomie between the three defence services. The three service chiefs — Gen SF Rodrigues, Air Chief Marshal NC Suri and Admiral L Ramdas — were coursemates at the Joint Services Wing (National Defence Academy). Their generosity towards each other was legendary. It was during this period that the Army transferred prime land in the national capital for the majestic naval officers’ mess on National Highway-8. It is another matter that the mess has since been dwarfed by the flyovers.

The three chiefs decided to spend holidays together at the Bangaram island resort in Lakshadweep. The pristine corals and crystal-clear waters, as seen by our PM recently, are a sight to behold. The chiefs’ itinerary was similar to that of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who had visited the place with his family in the late 1980s.

Ships of the western fleet were designated for security cover and logistical support. I was detailed as a pilot of the Sea King helicopter to take them from Cochin to the ship and disembark them at Bangaram in the evening after a day at sea witnessing naval drills. The VIPs boarded the helicopter and we proceeded to the rendezvous point with the naval ship about 60 nautical miles westward. The weather radar was kept in the surface-mapping mode for early detection.

As I saw some surface contacts on the radar, the Navy chief, standing behind the pilots, quickly called in the female passengers to showcase the naval capability. It was akin to a schoolboy showing off his toys.

The next day was spent in helicopter visits to various groups of islands. The three chiefs and their wives, dressed in casuals and carrying fishing gear, were in a boisterous mood. In the evening, the helicopter returned to the ship after taking them to the Bangaram resort for the campfire.

As I was getting ready for dinner, there were frantic announcements for me to report to the bridge of the ship. The scene there was sombre. ‘There have been some developments in Mumbai and the chiefs have been ordered to rush back,’ the captain said. I argued that a dark-night landing on a small helipad with huge coconut trees and without any lights/references was clearly a mission impossible. It was changed to early morning. As we took off from the ship for Bangaram to transfer them to the tiny airstrip of Agatti, three Avro transport aircraft of the IAF were hovering overhead. The chiefs boarded the planes for their respective destinations.

Their trip had been cut short by a major terror attack. The Mumbai blasts of March 12, 1993, were a watershed for us, similar to what the 9/11 attacks meant for the Americans and air travel the world over.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Air Force #Indian Army #Indian Navy #Mumbai #National Defence Academy NDA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Supreme Court overturns Punjab and Haryana High Court order setting aside Haryana CM's remarks against IAS Ashok Khemka in appraisal report

2
Haryana

OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister

3
India

Central Government announces implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act ahead of Lok Sabha elections

4
Trending

Who is Anuradha Choudhary also called 'Madam Minz', set to 'marry' gangster Kala Jathedi?

5
Haryana

Amid crisis, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala calls emergency meeting of his MLAs at Delhi

6
India

Mission Divyastra: India successfully conducts 1st flight test of nuclear-capable Agni-5 missile with MIRV tech

7
Haryana

After meeting Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Charuni returns to SKM

8
Chandigarh

5 rounds fired at 2 brothers outside posh Homeland housing society in Punjab's Mohali

9
Punjab

NIA raids 30 places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh in terrorist-gangster nexus

10
India

CAA rules notified; Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan refugees can get citizenship

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

BJP ally JJP on verge of split in Haryana; no threat to govt as breakaway group likely to support Chief Minister Khattar

OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister

This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minis...

Low-profile OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini replaces BJP strongman ML Khattar

Low-profile OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini replaces BJP strongman ML Khattar

Saini, 54, a low-profile OBC leader, rose through the ranks ...

Amid crisis, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala calls emergency meeting of his MLAs at Delhi

Amid crisis, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala calls emergency meeting of his MLAs at Delhi

Tejas aircraft crashes in Rajasthan; pilot safe

Tejas crashes in Jaisalmer in first crash involving indigenous LCA, no casualties

Pilot ejects safely

It’s early holy for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'

It’s early Holi for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'

Pakistan Hindu refugees around the country celebrate as govt...


Cities

View All

Press owners told not to violate advertising policy

Press owners told not to violate advertising policy

Powercom bills of Rs 2.6 cr remain unpaid for Tarn Taran admn

Baljeet’s accomplice nabbed from Hoshiarpur in drug seizure case

Man posing as Army officer held by police

15 cellphones, data cable seized from jail

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

5 rounds fired at 2 brothers outside posh Homeland housing society in Punjab's Mohali

Chandigarh MC House approves free 20K litre water, parking

MC Budget estimates sent to Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh police invoke UAPA against gangster Goldy Brar

Day after man’s death, DJB to issue guidelines on borewell management

Day after man’s death, DJB to issue guidelines on borewell management

Resolve all complaints by March 15, Chief Secy told

Flag marches held after CAA notification

Delhi cops attacked during raid to nab criminal in Rajouri

Fostering innovation, entrepreneurship in varsity ecosystem: UGC Chairman

Labourers block rail traffic

Labourers block rail traffic

MLA Pargat Singh raises issue of illegal mining in Jalandhar villages

Civil Surgeon’s office directed to make way for Critical Care Centre

Behl regains hold in Gymkhana Club

City stinks as contractors stop lifting waste

Possibility of discharge of industrial effluent into sewer line: Centre’s panel

Possibility of discharge of industrial effluent into sewer line: Centre’s panel

Jewellery shop vandalised by AAP leader, kin in Sidhwan Bet

Counter cameras installed at Suvidha Kendra

MLA Pappi kick-starts 11 projects worth Rs 2.84 cr to strengthen water supply infra

Youths resort to hooliganism in Shivaji Nagar

3 more arrested for attack on patient at Rajindra Hospital

3 more arrested for attack on patient at Rajindra Hospital

Industrialists air grievances, laud Mann govt’s initiatives

Fatehgarh Sahib Bharat Vikas Parishad elects office-bearers

DBA honours member for selection in PCS Judicial

Economist dwells on freebies, impact on state’s fiscal health