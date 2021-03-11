A team makes all the difference

Vandana Saxena

TO inspire and be inspired —this has been my learning credo and the key to first-hand experiences of transformation in education I have seen over the years. For me, a school is a place for multiple connections at multiple levels — mental, emotional and spiritual — and that is the biggest reward.

Last year, my attention was drawn to a girl child who refused to show up her face in the online class, even though she was seen frequently posting videos of herself on social media. She reluctantly explained that seeing her own face brought back memories of the trauma of a brain infection that had damaged her smile. On social media, she projected a picture of beauty enhanced with makeup. The gratification was instantaneous. I encouraged her to bring her old pictures to me and together we created a timeline where a visible improvement over the years was noticed. Faith was established and a year later she came forward, seeking help for the emotional wellbeing of her younger sister.

The role of a team is another integral ingredient of an institution. A leader can do wonders if she/he chooses to lead powerfully yet lovingly.

A staff member, who lost both her sons to muscular dystrophy, comes to school each day as she feels supported and sees the children in the school as her own. Even a farewell party with a twist can mark a new beginning. During one such celebration, a teacher realised that he was mistaken about his image among his colleagues. His reason for leaving the school evaporated. The validation as a valued member of the staff has had him working with renewed energy. This is the personalisation of education and these sustainable changes have transformed the attitudes and mindsets of students and teachers.

But then come the wish to scale up my work and drive transformation on a wider platform. A conversation with an erstwhile professor from my alma mater gave a context to my thoughts — ‘If you teach even one student so well that he or she is inspired, then through that person your professional reach and contribution get scaled up in ways no one can measure or predict.’

In the 33 years of my being a teacher and then a principal, I have had the opportunity to work purposefully. Now, I feel a sense of satisfaction and confidence in allowing my colleagues to take over roles and work in their own styles.

In a career where simplicity is valued more than complexity, one is guided through intuition by stepping back and pausing. I have been an advocate of personalisation in education, but is it possible to provide scalability just through systems? Or does it have to be a beautiful blend of emotional connections, empathy and systems?