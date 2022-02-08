Amritsar's Haider spotted Lata

Surinderjit Singh Sandhu

The entire nation was in prayers for the recovery of Lata Mangeshkar, when she was hospitalised for Covid and pneumonia. But this time, His might took away the empress of singing from us mortals. This rare specimen of humankind regaled music lovers of the world for over seven decades. But she had to face many ups and downs before she became the prophetic maestro and legend.

Ghulam Haider, a great musician and music director, was born in the walled city of Amritsar near the Golden Temple, as told by many persons closely known to his family. His father was held in high esteem by the Sikh community as he used to perform classical and semi-classical music in gurdwaras. This qualified dentist loved music and he changed the face of film songs by combining popular ragas with the verve and rhythm of Punjabi music. He first got his break as a music director in AB Kardar’s film Swarag ki Seedhi at Lahore. Thereafter, he gave music for DM Pancholi’s Gul-e-Bakawali in 1939, Khazanchi in 1941, and Poonji in 1943. This great man introduced the legendary Shamshad Begum, Noor Jehan, Mohammed Rafi and Surinder Kaur in films as singers. He shifted to Bombay in 1945 along with Noor Jehan, Shamshad Begum and his orchestra. He gave music for Humayun, Phool and many more films there.

In 1947, while he was travelling in a train, he noticed a frail and small young girl singing gently, engrossed in her own world. The talent-hunter master was listening to a unique voice. He asked her if she would sing his tune. She sang it well. He was immensely impressed and called her to the studio where he was working. Her voice was considered feeble and not heroine material and rejected by S Mukherji, to whom the maestro had taken her.

However, she passed the tests given by Ghulam Haider. He persisted with her. The girl was Lata Mangeshkar. Haider gave her a first solo song ‘Dil mera torha’ in Majboor in 1947. He repeated her in his next film Aabshar. She never looked back thereafter.

One day, in a recording studio, Lata was rehearsing a Haider tune. Being raw, she kept repeating a mistake. Infuriated, the maestro gently slapped her. Everyone present was stunned. A member of the orchestra asked why he had slapped the girl. Instead of being repentant, he said, ‘I used to slap Noor Jehan also when she committed mistakes, and look where she is today. Believe me, Lata will lord over the world of music one day.’ How true were his words!

The maestro went to Pakistan and died there at the age of 45 in 1953. Lata used to call up Haider when he was seriously ill to enquire about his health. Very often, publicly, she would acknowledge with gratitude his contribution in shaping her career.

May God provide this angel the highest pedestal in heaven!

#lata mangeshkar