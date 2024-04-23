Balle balle in Delaware

Charanjeet Singh Minhas

CULTURES are as powerful as free-flowing rivers. No wonder Guru Gobind Singh chose the festival of Baisakhi (or Vaisakhi) to establish the Khalsa Panth. Also, who can resist the appeal of music? This may be the reason why Guru Nanak made it an integral part of kirtan.

Festivals and music inspire individuals and communities to break free from the shackles of race, religion, caste, class and age. They have the extraordinary power to unify people.

I have been living in Delaware, US President Joe Biden’s home state, for the past 25 years. Often referred to as the ‘First State’, it lived up to its nickname during the Baisakhi celebrations on April 14. The ‘First Team’ of the ‘First State’, consisting of state legislators, made history by performing bhangra.

The composition of the team embodied the spirit of Baisakhi: solidarity, inclusivity and equity. One of its members was in her twenties, while three others were in their sixties. Diversity was evident in the representation of people from Hispanic, Asian, African-American and Caucasian backgrounds.

Like the functioning of a country, a state or society, a team’s performance depends on each participant’s ability to coordinate and interact with others.

I observed the team members and their incredible coach over the past several months. They braved rain and snow to attend practice sessions, sometimes coming straight from work to the dance studio and using the restrooms to change.

One day, one of them arrived on an empty stomach because of her hectic day at the Legislative Hall in Dover. She was tired and hungry, and her blood sugar level was low, but she still drove 40 miles to reach the studio. The senator stopped at a fast-food joint opposite the studio to grab a bite before swaying, swerving and jumping.

Bhangra is an energetic, demanding dance that can impact all parts of the performer’s body, especially the legs and knees. The Delaware Senate Majority Leader attended all training sessions wearing knee braces and foot pads. Due to his position of responsibility in Dover, he went back and forth between the dance floor and the table with his phone to fulfil his obligations.

Another team member brought her one-year-old son to the practice sessions, while someone aspiring to be Delaware’s next Lieutenant Governor managed to spare time during the campaign season. One fellow had sunburnt feet but still attended practice, while another had recently undergone an ankle surgery. He performed on stage even though he was scheduled to have a surgery on the other ankle as well.

And how did all the hard work pay off? Their outstanding performance brought the large crowd to its feet for a standing ovation. Now who wouldn’t say balle balle to that!