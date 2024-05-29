Bangles, franchise and Nari Shakti

P Lal

DELHI voted in the Lok Sabha elections on May 25. Many of my batchmates from the IAS and the IPS and their spouses residing in the Capital posted images of their inked fingers in our WhatsApp group, proudly proclaiming the exercise of their right to vote. Ours is the 1969 batch — all members retired years ago and are now well past 75.

A vivacious and graceful lady, affectionately known in the group as Tita, who is married to a handsome and intelligent ex-IAS officer, posted a photograph of her left hand with bangles and the inked forefinger.

The post caught my attention, eliciting the comment: ‘Bangles and the vote! Good material for a story.’ Pat came the reply: ‘Thank you… and a thumbs up for Nari Shakti!’ I couldn’t agree more with her. Yes, the exercise of franchise by women is a clear demonstration of their independence and Nari Shakti. But is that really so in India today?

A news report in The Tribune (May 25) was, however, depressing. Quoting data of the Election Commission relating to Haryana, it said the male-female ratio of voters in the age group of 18-19 years was 66:34. These were the young voters registered to cast the ballot for the first time. Such an imbalance runs counter to the concept of Nari Shakti.

There is, though, no doubt that women of today, at least in educated families, show an independence of mind not so common earlier. In the Lok Sabha elections of 1957 and 1962, I remember my mother toeing the line of my father, almost blindly, in voting for a particular party. However, as the voting day draws near in the city where I live with my family, I hear my wife singing paeans to a leading woman politician and her party. She will vote for this party’s candidate, whereas my choice is different. My daughter will, probably, go with her mother.

The idea of Nari Shakti in India of yore is reflected in our Shaktipeeths, 51 of them, each representing a facet of female power. The recognition of women’s intellectual prowess is evident from the fact that there were 30 women sages who along with men composed hymns of the Rig Veda. Verse 46, Chapter 23 of Kaumarika Khanda (Maheshwar Khanda) in Skanda Purana declares that the merit obtained by bringing up 10 sons is the same as that derived from bringing up one daughter.

Thank you, dear Tita, for reminding me of Nari Shakti during the elections.

