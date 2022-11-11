 Bending it like cook Raju : The Tribune India

Bending it like cook Raju

Bending it like cook Raju

Photo for representation. File photo



Maj Gen Raj Mehta (retd)

Tidying cupboards before Diwali, I idled through a yellowing recipe collation titled ‘Raju//Starters/Main Courses’. The image of Raju, our Michelin Star-deserving cook, flashed in my mind. Tubby Raju, our officers’ mess cook in 1776-raised 16th Light Cavalry, was a hard-to-manage master craftsman whom the cavalry fraternity revered. A die-hard Pele fan, Raju scored stunning goals through corner-kick variations, floating, bending the football’s flight into opposition goalposts well before footballer David Beckham would make ‘bend it like Beckham’ a household phrase.

The 1 Armoured Brigade inter-unit football championship in Patiala cantonment following the Pele-centric 1970 World Cup was a futebol war. ‘16th’ competed fiercely with rivals Hodson’s Horse, Fakhr-e-Hind Poona Horse and 20 Maratha LI; famous units with no quarter sought/conceded. Yet, when barefoot Raju took his ‘innocuous’ looping corner kicks, hushed silence followed the spinning, floating, bending ball’s trajectory past aghast goalie’s with Raju’s breathtaking Brazilian ginga; the 16th rank-and-file would rise in frenzied waves screaming ‘Vetrivel Veeravel!’ — the regiment’s battle cry.

Raju, an incorrigible rule-and-discipline bender, loved Bacchus. His physics-defeating goals; to-die-for smoked salmon/trout starters, mouth-melting mocha ice cream and succulent main courses; not least, his fine-dining fans crowded with dining-in members/recipe-seeking lady-wives were his protective armour.

Grapevine had it that he had a fairytale Mumbai connection attributed to brilliant Great War veteran Maj ‘Leslie’ Sawhney. Commanding the Humber/Daimler-equipped armoured car ‘B’ Squadron under Lt Col (later Army Chief) JN Chaudhari in Burma in Slim’s 14th Army, Leslie led the historic Allied dash to recapture Rangoon (now Yangon) from fleeing Japanese troops, linking up on May 5, 1945, with Capt Terence Glancy, ‘A’ Squadron 19 Lancers/26 Infantry Division.

Charismatic Leslie, having fallen in love with Rodabeh, the youngest sister of business tycoon JRD Tata, left the Army prematurely. His sterling leadership qualities were tested as director, Taj Hotel, leading to its turnaround physically and financially, reports Tata chronicler, Dr Shashank Shah.

Author/chronicler and Leslie’s friend Commodore Ranjit Rai writes that in the 1960s, the Taj informally trained Naval cooks. He highlights renowned Naval chef Bhattacharya’s scrumptious ‘Lobster Thermidor’. One guesses Raju was similarly trained through his fine-dining regimental fan, Leslie Sawhney. No wonder that his mulligatawny soup, almond soup, Waldorf Astoria salad or main courses like chicken au gratin and baked fish left diners’ taste-buds tingling.

Raju mattered much to us perpetually hungry dining-in bachelors. His golden-brown masala/plain dosas with sambar, mouth-melting idlis, delectable coconut chutney, fiery ‘gunpowder’ and frothy filter coffee had us captivated — so did his chicken shashlik cooked specially for us.

Raju, you made a difference with your food, Brazilian ginga; bending it like Beckham would come later.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

'Salt on wounds of Sikhs', says BJP after Congress names Jagdish Tytler on Delhi poll panel

2
Punjab

Out on bail, Dera Sacha Sauda follower shot in Kotkapura

3
Sports

T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat

4
Trending

When Shoaib Malik's response on Sania Mirza surprised Waqar Younis and he quipped 'what sort of husband are you'? Read to know more

5
Diaspora

India top priority for US, waiting period for visa to significantly fall by mid-2023: Official

6
Punjab

Man dies of bullet injury, sons injured as property dispute takes ugly turn in Patiala

7
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

The loss of a companion

8
Sports

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik separation: Sania's cryptic posts add fuel to divorce rumours

9
Chandigarh

Gold worth Rs 8.44 lakh seized at Chandigarh’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport

10
Nation

About 2,500 global exhibitors to take part in India International Trade Fair from Nov 14-27

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Top News

Supreme Court orders release of convicts Nalini, Ravichandran serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran

Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre

Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre

The top court observes that the method of keeping names on h...

Supreme Court extends till further orders protection of area where 'Shivling' was stated to be found on Gyanvapi premises

Supreme Court extends till further orders protection of area where 'Shivling' was stated to be found on Gyanvapi premises

Allows Hindu parties to move application before Varanasi dis...

Delhi Police arrest 3 suspects in Dera follower murder case, including 2 teenage Haryana boys

2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case

The family is yet to cremate the body

In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar

In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar

Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...


Cities

View All

Illegal water bottling plant sealed

Illegal water bottling plant sealed

Suri murder: Suspect’s kin seek protection

'Handicrafts remind us of our rich heritage'

Low-cost machinery, incentives can help fight problem of stubble-burning, say experts

Man steals car on pretext of test drive

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

UT Admn in wait-&-watch mode as smog chokes city

Chandigarh Administration in wait-&-watch mode as smog chokes city

Canadian, British Missions host ceremony on Remembrance Day

High cost, leasehold tag ail shopping complex; over 100 units lying vacant

No ambulance, Dera Bassi couple ferry son in cart

Major reshuffle in Chandigarh

Man arrested in Delhi for molesting minor inside mosque

Man arrested in Delhi for molesting minor inside mosque

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees before Delhi municipal polls

Delhi vs Centre: Supreme Court refuses to ask Centre to respond to 'political' affidavit of AAP govt

As Delhi's air quality improves, Centre's panel likely to review curbs

Couple dies by suicide, losses in biz suspected

Jalandhar: 105 new dengue cases in a week

Jalandhar: 105 new dengue cases in a week

Health Dept inspects Jalandhar eateries for trans-fatty acids in food items

Operators for tubewells: F&CC meeting fails to reach consensus

Jalandhar: UID number plate project reviewed

LPU Chancellor addresses Oxford students, faculty

3 barge into house, loot cash, gold at gunpoint

3 barge into house, loot cash, gold at gunpoint

With 10 deaths, dist becomes swine flu hotspot

Man gets 20-yr RI for sexually abusing boy

2 more contract virus in district

3 dupe bizman of Rs 15.77 lakh

3-storey Patiala shop gutted in fire

3-storey Patiala shop gutted in fire

Will get Punjabi varsity out of fiscal crisis: FM

Modi College pugilists win inter-college meet

Litigants suffer as lawyers shun work for T20 WC match