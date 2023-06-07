 Bright spot in the bureaucracy : The Tribune India

Bright spot in the bureaucracy

Bright spot in the bureaucracy

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Lt Gen Harwant Singh (retd)

DEALING with a government department can be a harrowing experience. My NRI son’s Indian driving licence was due for renewal. It was issued 15 years earlier by the licensing authority in New Delhi. It was submitted for renewal at the local office, which made enquiries at the Delhi office. Subsequently, I was told that the licence was issued when he was underage; he would have to get a learner’s licence first and could apply six months later for a regular one. I pointed out that the date of issuance of the licence and his age recorded in his passport could be checked to confirm that he was not underage at that time. I was told that such a verification was not carried out by their office.

Sometime later, my son sent his power of attorney in my name. I presented it to the young Finance Secretary, who was busy chatting with friends. He called his superintendent to find out if the power of attorney was in order. The superintendent said the power of attorney did not bear the names and signatures of witnesses. I explained that no witnesses were required as the embassy ascertained the identity of the one giving the power of attorney from his passport. This argument cut no ice with the officer.

I had another encounter with the authorities courtesy of three silver oak trees, which had grown disproportionately large and could, in the event of a storm, cause damage to surrounding houses and their occupants. While these were still small, a case was taken up with the administration for their removal. This request had become a yearly ritual, spread over eight years. Even as no action was taken, these trees grew bigger and bigger, posing an ever-increasing threat to life and property. I also contacted officers of the Forest Department and the executive engineers concerned, yet nothing happened.

As the last resort, I decided to meet the Municipal Commissioner. I took with me a copy of my last letter on the subject. In this letter, I had talked about the efforts made by me over the years to get these trees removed. I had also wondered with irony that if this was the way a request from a ‘super senior citizen’, who had held high posts in the military, was dealt with, what must be the fate of requests from ‘less fortunate’ citizens. The officer explained the procedure in dealing with such cases. I pointed out that whatever might be the procedure, it should not take years to take a decision. I finally said: ‘If these trees are not to be cut, I should be informed so that I can tell my neighbours to increase their house and life insurance cover.’

About an hour later, I reached home to find that the staffers deputed to fell the trees had arrived. I realised that all was not lost as there was a bright spot in the bureaucracy.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

EXPLAINER: What is the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine?

2
Punjab

On Op Bluestar anniversary, Jathedar in Golden Temple warns of 'trend of Sikhs converting to Christianity, especially in rural Punjab'

3
Nation

NCB busts pan-India drug network that used darknet, cryptocurrency; 6 youngsters held, largest haul in 2 decades

4
World

Video: Nova Kakhovka dam in Kherson region blown up by Russian forces, territories flooded: Reports

5
Punjab

700 Indian students, mostly from Punjab, face deportation from Canada; minister Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s intervention

6
Punjab

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

7
Trending

Viral video: HDFC suspends its senior employee for abusing junior colleagues during online meet, twitterati initiates debate on toxic work culture

8
Punjab

Cover ups won’t mask botched up Operation Bluestar: BJP

9
Entertainment

Gujarati singer Binny Sharma robbed of Rs 40 lakh SUV in online fraud

10
Nation

Passengers offloaded at Kolkata airport after man shouts bomb in Qatar Airways flight to London

Don't Miss

View All
‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Top News

Govt invites wrestlers for talks

Govt invites wrestlers for talks

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur puts out a tweet to this...

Mismatch in affidavits, FIRs by 2 wrestlers against Brij Bhushan

Mismatch in affidavits, FIRs by 2 wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Major train accident averted in Jharkhand

Major train accident averted in Jharkhand

The incident occurs at the Santhaldih railway crossing on Tu...

Navy warship to participate in event to mark 130 years of Gandhi’s railway station incident in South Africa

Navy warship to participate in event to mark 130 years of Gandhi’s railway station incident in South Africa

INS Trishul's visit to Durban is in continuation with the In...

India’s democracy ‘vibrant’: US allays concerns ahead of PM visit

India’s democracy ‘vibrant’: US allays concerns ahead of PM visit

Says strength of democratic institutions to figure in discus...


Cities

View All

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully in Amritsar

Amritsar observes complete bandh in protest

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s mediation to stop 700 students’ deportation from Canada

TOEFL now valid in Canada for admission, declares ETS

Two drug smugglers arrested with over 3-kg heroin, pistol

Chandigarh MC Meet: Ruckus in House as MP, councillor trade ‘abuses’

Chandigarh MC meet: Ruckus in House as MP, councillor trade 'abuses'

Kirron Kher 'eyeing' 3rd term as MP

28 Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 4 crore in France

15 years on, Punjab and Haryana High Court holds Panchkula MC, others guilty of contempt

Helipad to come up at Rajendra Park with night-landing facility

Education minister moves High Court over UK visit

Education minister moves High Court over UK visit

GMDA to strengthen road network in Dwarka expressway periphery

Mismatch in affidavits, FIRs by 2 wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

DU sanctions Rs 110 cr for expansion of central library

Car, mobikes gutted in G’gram fire incidents

Gang of robbers busted, 7 nabbed

Gang of robbers busted, 7 nabbed

Cops crack down on peddlers

Bizman gets extortion calls from international number

Polling booths to have cut-off limit of 1,500 voters

No respite from sewage overflows

International airport at Halwara 50% constructed, set to miss another deadline

International airport at Halwara 50% constructed, set to miss another deadline

Endless wait for vending zones continues in Ludhiana

Brothers murder man for stopping them from urinating near his house

Abducted man rescued in 5 hours; three nabbed

2 held on attempt to murder charge

Patiala MC to hold fire safety check at biz properties

Patiala MC to hold fire safety check at biz properties

Interstate drug racket busted in Fatehgarh Sahib, four held

International honour for ex-student of Punjabi University, Patiala

Committed to regularising all employees: MLA

College celebrates World Environment Day