Catering to dignitaries’ taste buds

Surinderjit Singh Sandhu

THERE was once a tehsildar who was known more for his cooking and catering proficiency than for his efficiency in the management of land records. At every function, social or administrative, in the tehsil or the district, his services as a provider of sumptuous dishes were indispensable. His recipe for chicken was so good that privately he would be addressed as Chowdhary Murga Ram. It so happened that once when the Chief Minister came to the district, he told the DC to tell ‘Murga Ram’ to arrange for some spicy chicken. The CM, who was a foody, presumed that this was the tehsildar’s real name!

This CM, on coming to power, ordered all deputy commissioners to set up sasti rasois. The state witnessed a rat race among the DCs to open sasti rasois in the district administrative complexes. People visiting these places would say, ‘DC de dhabe ton roti kha ke aaye haan.’ The tehsildar in question was nominated to the PCS, superseding many seniors.

Some decades ago, whenever the Governor or the CM visited any district, the entire administrative machinery would go all out to make sure that everything went off well. This trend was more acute in Punjab’s Malwa region. A circular from Chandigarh mentioning the tour programme of the dignitaries would trigger a chain of meetings to make arrangements for their stay, catering and spot visits/inaugurations etc. The deputy commissioner’s office would then tell the SDMs, tehsildars and other officers to arrange money for the visit. Some officials would be sent to Ludhiana and Chandigarh to bring brown bread and other items liked by the VIPs. Some revenue officials would be asked to procure partridges, quails and desi murgas and also hire renowned cooks.

In a particular district, a well-known SDM was considered the master of such ceremonies; whenever he was given this charge, he would bring laurels to his bosses. During one such visit at the height of militancy, he made splendid arrangements during the Governor’s visit. The Governor was so happy that he specially mentioned it to the DC. At the end of the tour, when the Governor was about to depart, the DC called the SDM and told the Governor that the catering work was handled by him. The Governor happily remarked, ‘Splendid! You are a very good cook! Keep it up!’

In his heart of hearts, the SDM felt embarrassed as he was mistaken for a cook. The effect of the praise from the Governor, during Governor’s rule, was too overpowering for the deputy commissioner to correct His Excellency.