 Celebrating Sir, in life & death : The Tribune India

Celebrating Sir, in life & death

Celebrating Sir, in life & death


Subhash Rajta

The demise of Prof Vepa Rao has left scores of his students, for whom he was a friend, philosopher, guide and much more, heartbroken. Rao Sir, as he was fondly called by his students, however, ensured that the sense of sorrow would not last long. He has left behind a ‘will’, in which he has asked his students and friends to get together at Ashiana restaurant in Shimla “for a cheerful evening without turning the occasion into a gloomy affair.” And he has left behind Rs 20,000 with his daughter-like student for the purpose!

He would often tell his students, with his characteristic broad smile, that straight after the funeral, “you brats should come to Ashiana for tea and pakoras.”

Like in death, his primary concern when alive was the well-being of his students. His entire life after he chucked away his successful journalistic career — including with The Tribune — and joined the Department of Journalism at Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, revolved around his students. When he was not leveraging his contacts in the media world for the placement of his students, he was busy playing match-maker for those who had landed jobs and had reached marriageable age.

His students cannot forget how Rao Sir would take them to Delhi for internships. While taking them for a walk on the stretch between Himachal Bhavan and Bengali Market, he would talk about life in big cities: how to cross roads, how to travel in trains. This period proved to be an internship in life for most of them.

Another facet was that he never hesitated in using all his contacts for getting his students placed. Once, he sent one of his students with a letter of recommendation straight to the owner of a national daily in New Delhi. His mere reference on the CV was enough for people to take the request seriously. There is perhaps no major media outlet which does not have journalists from HPU, and much of the credit goes to Rao Sir. This job-hunting continued long after he retired from the university, till the time his health permitted.

His teaching methods were equally unique. Even though he classroom lessons were interesting, he delivered his best lessons at Ashiana, where he would take his students in the afternoon. Over chai and roasted toast, he would prepare them for the challenges that journalistic jobs and life in general had in store. Almost on a whim, he would ask them to go and meet the SP or some other top official to discuss an issue. It would be only later that the students would realise that he did this to build their confidence and lift the inhibitions.

As desired by him, the preparations to celebrate his life and departure have begun. Ashiana, the place which he probably liked the most and shaped countless lives sitting there, has been booked for a get-together, where his students and friends would gather on November 5 to bid him a cheerful adieu.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Jalandhar

Five associated with Lakhbir Singh Landa gang arrested after 7-hour search operation in Jalandhar village

2
Entertainment

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury on US tour, postpones San Francisco, Los Angeles concerts

3
Ludhiana

Many faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory; NDRF team reaches spot

4
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court to have record 13 women judges

5
Entertainment

Actor Rambha, her kids get injured in car accident in Canada; wishes pour in after she posts pictures of mishap

6
World

Report claims Canada exploiting Indian students for ‘cheap labour’

7
Nation

Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi inspects mishap site; speaks to survivors, officials

8
Entertainment

Migos rapper Takeoff, 28, shot dead in Houston while playing dice with his uncle

9
Trending

Video: Priyanka Chopra returns to India after 3 years, gets mobbed as she lands at Mumbai airport

10
Trending

Watch: Pakistan teacher marries student 32-year younger to him after initially rejecting her proposal

Don't Miss

View All
Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada
Patiala

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience ‘made him feel very paranoid about his privacy’
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
World

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscription fee

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali
Chandigarh

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note
Trending

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Top News

Delhi morning air remains 'very poor', NCR borders on 'severe'

Delhi morning air remains 'very poor', NCR borders on 'severe'

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified for such work: Prosecution tells court

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified for such work: Prosecution tells court

Fair market access only way forward: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at SCO meet

Fair market access only way forward: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at SCO meet

Says better connectivity in region need of hour

At Rs 1.52L crore, October GST kitty 2nd-highest ever

At Rs 1.52L crore, October GST kitty 2nd-highest ever

Barring Delhi & J&K, north Indian states see uptick

Salujas conned banks to turn small family biz into big empire

Salujas conned banks to turn small family business into big empire

Ludhiana's Neeraj Saluja was nabbed on Oct 28 for Rs 1,531-c...


Cities

View All

50-year-old man shot dead by elder brother, nephews

Couple's blind murder case solved, 5 held

Over 2 months on, no breakthrough yet

Potholed link roads cry for repair

Microforest inaugurated at border village

Bathinda, Mansa record fewer cases

Bathinda, Mansa record fewer farm fire cases

Centre pulls plug on smart meter project in Chandigarh

Centre pulls plug on smart meter project in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC gets cracking, starts removing overhead cables as deadline ends

EWS admissions in Chandigarh schools set to go online from Dec 19

French experts to help restore, protect heritage

Chandigarh gets air link with Indore

Delhi morning air remains 'very poor', NCR borders on 'severe'

Delhi morning air remains 'very poor', NCR borders on 'severe'

Air quality ‘very poor’ in Delhi

Fire at Narela slipper factory claims 2 lives

Free yoga classes to continue: Delhi CM

Couple, domestic help found murdered in Delhi; 2 arrested

Phagwara gets mother & child care hospital

Phagwara gets mother & child care hospital

Audio of ‘money for surgery’ goes viral, doctor suspended

Act against illegally constructed structures, Jalandhar MC officials directed

F&CC meet on November 4

Park at Guru Nanakpura in bad shape; residents rue Jalandhar MC apathy

3 booked for blackmailing spa owner, 2 in police net

3 booked for blackmailing spa owner, 2 in police net

Salujas conned banks to turn small family business into big empire

Robbers blind fuel station staff with chilli powder, flee with Rs 7L

Feroze Gandhi Market traders, staff slam hike in parking rates

Ludhiana's winter wear industry feels the chill

Only those well versed in Punjabi eligible for govt jobs: Minister

Only those well versed in Punjabi eligible for govt jobs: Minister

Principal Secretary visits grain market, finds discrepancies

PLW cleanliness drive at offices, workshops

No one eligible to head Language Department of Punjab: Hayer

Patiala: Water samples of six health centres fail test