 Close encounter with the CBI : The Tribune India

Close encounter with the CBI

Close encounter with the CBI


NJ Ravi Chander

During my service of four decades in a public sector bank, I noticed my colleagues’ dread whenever they were deputed to an office of the CBI. Stories of the premier investigating agency belittling bank officials did the rounds.

I got the chance to work with CBI officials late in my career. A semi-urban posting took me to Hosapete in Karnataka, which emerged as the hotspot of one of the country’s biggest mining scams. The CBI arrested several leading politicians and mining barons and made them cool their heels in jail.

The iron ore-rich district had created many a rags-to-riches story. A nexus existed betweenthe mining lords and the government. My transfer coincided with this challenging phase.

Law enforcers made bank officials produce documents and records at short notice. We maintained a close liaison with the CBI via a forex official. It was an ordeal to fish out records, type out certificates and letters and print kilos of accounts statements.

My predecessors had spoken of the treatment meted out by probe officials. So, I was hesitant when my turn came to visit the CBI office. A colleague who had made several trips to the economic offences wing of the agency gave me the creeps by remarking that facing the CBI was akin to batting against a fearsome pace bowler. I had to cart 7 kg of documents, but felt relieved when my wife and son volunteered to accompany me.

We boarded the Shatabdi Express from Bengaluru and went to the CBI office the following day. The sight of my family in tow made the officials cast quizzical glances at us. If only they knew we were first-time visitors, curious to glance inside a CBI office!

But thankfully, the inspector made us feel relaxed by offering snacks and beverages. The initial fear that enveloped me evaporated. An employee celebrating his birthday came around with some goodies. We wished him, but were keen to complete the formalities. When my turn came, I went in with trepidation. The official quizzed me for an hour, but I came away unscathed. He found the papers in order and gratefully acknowledged them. He even urged me to show my family around the city before departing. I heaved a sigh of relief when the exercise was done and dusted.

We took a brief tour of the city and returned just in time to catch the departing train to Bengaluru. Though short, my first visit to the CBI office showed that its officials were unlike what I had heard about them. I kept going to various offices of the agency and had become a familiar face. But I still had goosebumps whenever I was quizzed by CBI sleuths!

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab police become top heavy as seven officers promoted to DGP rank

2
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathan’ sets record advance booking, eyeing a bumper opening

3
Nation

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport over unruly behaviour; watch video

4
Diaspora

‘Sikh’ man struck on head in hate-motivated assault in Canada

5
Sports

Mary Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

6
Haryana

42-year-old woman destitute doctor from Haryana's Gurugram found on Mumbai street reunited with family

7
Punjab

AAP, SAD target Centre for ‘rejecting’ Punjab’s tableau for Republic Day parade

8
Entertainment

Suniel Shetty confirms Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have tied the knot, 'officially father-in-law ban chuka hoon'

9
Nation

Army colonel dies by suicide at training centre in MP’s Jabalpur

10
Punjab

Uncertainty over Sidhu’s release on Republic Day

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

Rahul Gandhi says do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's surgical strikes remark

Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi

Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...

Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi

Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated

Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95

Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95

Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested

The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...


Cities

View All

PO seeks ~10L from ex-sarpanch, held

PO seeks Rs 10L from ex-sarpanch, held

Pharmacists protest appointment in new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Rule violations, shortage of staff add to chaos on Amritsar roads

Garbage collection vehicles await repair, services hit

Farmers to stage protest on Feb 6

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Delhi Police likely to file charge sheet in Shraddha Walker murder case today

Delhi Police likely to file charge sheet in Shraddha Walker murder case today

Curbs for R-Day parade rehearsal hit Delhi traffic

42-year-old woman destitute doctor from Haryana's Gurugram found on Mumbai street reunited with family

MCD House adjourned without electing mayor, deputy mayor

Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Man nabbed with 50-gm heroin

Man nabbed with 50-gm heroin

Animal leads to collision of three vehicles, 24 hurt

Two held with 17 spools of banned Chinese string

DC Sarangal suspends 593 arms licences in K'thala dist

Dist sees rise in petty crimes

Power supply to be affected

Divide among Patiala BJP leaders to fore

11 Patiala MC workers get notice for absence from work

Bicycle industry seeks GST relief in Budget

Bicycle industry seeks GST relief in Budget

Complete elevated road project by June 30, MP directs officials

Follow rules, MC to bulk waste generators

FIRs recommended against 55 for polluting Sidhwan Canal

2 more crossings to get RoB, RuB in dist

Children aren’t pawns in parents’ hands: HC

Children aren’t pawns in parents’ hands: HC

Sec 40 resident nabbed for flashing at college teacher

Chandigarh gets North’s largest floating solar power plant

Portals for fee payment, admission to govt schools in Chandigarh on the cards

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call