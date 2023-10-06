Demanding task of getting a demand draft

Pushpender Singh Gusain

ABOUT three decades ago, computerisation of Indian public sector banks was in its infancy; the work was mostly being done manually. My organisation had a bank branch on its premises. Hence, I rarely had to visit other banks to avail of their services.

Once, I was on leave and had to pay fee for an exam through DD (demand draft), the most popular and reliable instrument for transactions in that era. I visited a bank branch close to my residence. I filled the form and approached the official concerned for the issuance of the DD. After receiving the form, he kept observing it and flipping it over for a long time and then asked me in a sombre tone where I resided. I informed him about my residential address. ‘Go to the bank branch which is closer to your residence,’ he instructed. I was well aware that DDs for small sums of money could be obtained from any branch, irrespective of your place of residence.

I asked him to mention his instruction in writing. He bluntly refused. I approached the branch manager and explained the issue to him. He took the form and asked me to remain seated; he then left to discuss the matter with the official in question. I don’t know what transpired between them, but the manager returned after some time and asked me to wait for half an hour to get the DD.

I made the most of the time at my disposal by going to a shop famous for its chaat in a nearby rehri market. By the time I finished the delicacy, it was time to collect the DD. Indeed, it was ready, and the manager handed it over to me, while regretting the inconvenience caused. I heaved a sigh of relief and thanked him for his efforts.

A few years later, I was again in need of a DD while away from my workplace. This time, I visited the bank branch closest to my residence. It appeared very different from the one I was accustomed to seeing. Almost every employee was sitting in front of a computer and there was no sign of all those bulky ledgers. Printers, peripherals and other hardware were well arranged in the spick-and-span AC hall.

I handed over the application form to the designated young official and asked him when I should come to collect the DD. Surprised by my query, he politely responded with a broad smile that it would be ready within 10 minutes. He entered the requisite information into the system, took a print of the DD and got it signed by the authorised official sitting next to him before handing it over to me in less than 10 minutes. I thanked him for the efficient service and left the branch, thinking about the drastic changeover in the banking system for the better. I recalled the contribution of Dr Manmohan Singh, who had taken initial steps to computerise banking operations during his tenure as RBI Governor (1982-85).