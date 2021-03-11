Dr Padmavati was all heart

Aditya Rattan

Every year, the month of June brings back the memories of a true karma yogi, Dr SI Padmavati, revered for being the first woman cardiologist in India. She was probably the only doctor in the world who had witnessed two pandemics, having been born in June 1917, a year ahead of the Spanish flu.

Those who had associated with her would vouch for her fitness, mental agility, and sharp focus, which she maintained beyond the age of a hundred years. I got the privilege of observing the doyenne of cardiology, who had trained many of India’s senior heart specialists, from close quarters.

It was the summer of 2001 and Dr Padmavati (84 years then) was on her evening rounds at the National Heart Institute. I was lost in the sea of the white-apron army behind her. She stopped near the bed of a 70-year-old lady who was due for angiography. She broke into tears as Dr Padmavati placed her soft hands on her shoulders.

‘Who will take care of me if something happens? I am an old woman,’ she pitied herself. ‘Never say that. Don’t lose strength over being a woman. Can you see how many people are standing behind me?’

The words cast a magic on her. She sighed and held her hands. ‘I will be all right. I have you.’ She gave her a jaadu ki jhappi. I am sure many Munna Bhais would have taken birth during her rounds. I was a witness to her sui generis intellect. Once, while waiting for her car in the parking lot, she asked the medical superintendent, ‘How many beds are occupied today in the hospital?’ Caught by surprise, he collected himself and replied, ‘Thirty-six, ma’am.’

‘It should be 38. Just recheck,’ she said, giving her hallmark smile. We came back and recounted — her grey cells at 86 years — our collective age, had got the better of us.

A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Dr Padmavati had many firsts to her credit and was actively seeing patients till the age of 98. We lost her in August 2020 owing to Covid complications.