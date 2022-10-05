Driving force behind enduring ties

RK Saboo

MANY people have a personal driver: competent, honest and responsible. A good driver takes his boss to the desired destination with ease and safety. Author Allan Rufus said, ‘Your thoughts create your success or your failure. They are your chauffeur and they take you where you want to be taken.’

When we came to Chandigarh in 1960, our first driver was Sohan Singh, energetic and cheerful. He was a taxi driver in Delhi and had good references. He agreed to join us. We took our first journey with him from Delhi to Chandigarh in an Ambassador I had brought from Calcutta. Later, he trained my sons in driving. When I became Rotary District Governor, I had a new Ambassador and he would drive me across almost the whole of North India — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi — in all kinds of weather and poor road conditions. He was cheerful and never looked tired. He served us faithfully for several decades.

One day, while driving my son from Parwanoo to Chandigarh, Sohan Singh suddenly became dizzy. My son immediately took the wheel and drove him to the PGI, where he was diagnosed with brain cancer. He was treated for a while but later doctors asked him to return home.

Returning from abroad, I went to meet him. He was bedridden and had become very weak. While trying to touch my feet, he collapsed, as if he was just waiting for me. That was faithfulness till the last breath, indeed.

Another driver, Ram Singh, joined us in 1985 and worked till 2013. He was also remarkably competent and loyal. Once I was going to Dehradun and Ram Singh was driving. Suddenly, a two-year-old girl ran across the road. He applied the brakes and tried his best to save the child but she died in a hospital two days later. Ram Singh was very sad but he regained his confidence and composure and continued to work with us for 19 years. He retired due to health reasons but keeps in constant touch like a family member.

Some years back, I was travelling in Europe with a business partner. On an impulse, I asked him how much he paid his driver. He smiled and replied, ‘What is the value of your life? It is your driver’s hand while on the road.’ His comment shook me. When I returned to India, I was more generous towards my driver.

English actor Michael Caine said, ‘My mind is always on other things. I hate parking and I am very short-tempered. I would get road rage. So the best option is to have a chauffeur.’