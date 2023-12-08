 Excise auctions and election promises : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Musings
  • Excise auctions and election promises

Excise auctions and election promises

Excise auctions and election promises


Surinderjit Singh Sandhu

THE annual excise auction is usually a big revenue-earning event in any state. More than four decades ago, a Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner (DETC) was transferred on the day the auction of liquor vends was to be conducted; the decision was taken in the wake of serious complaints against him. However, he remained in charge of the auction of bhang (hemp). Throughout his career thereafter, he lived with the tag of ‘Bhang Collector’.

Amusingly, influential crorepatis who take part in such auctions often go by their nicknames: Tita, Bitta, Kuku, Pappu, Gogi, Goga, Tiku, Chomu, Thela, etc. Once, the auction of liquor vends turned highly competitive. The reserve price was Rs 2 crore. Immediately, a short-statured youth’s high-decibel voice echoed in the hall: ‘Sau rupaye utte (Rs 100 more).’ Hearing this, everyone laughed out loud. But the youth said: ‘There is no rule to bar me from bidding like that.’ The other bidders increased their bids in lakhs, but the young man remained in the contest each time, bidding Rs 100 higher. The bid went up to Rs 4 crore and was eventually decided in his favour: ‘4 crore and 100 rupees’.

At one place, several liquor vends were being awarded, after bidding, to one person for almost a decade. It was said in excise circles that the contractor had contacts in high places. An upright DETC taught him a lesson. The officer secretly formed two competing groups and resisted pressure from his seniors and the minister concerned. Sensing trouble, the contractor started spreading rumours that the officer had asked for a Maruti car from him as bribe. In that auction, he had to eventually pay Rs 75 lakh more than the expected amount. His detractors later told him: ‘You should have given him one car instead of paying the price of 40 of them.’

The trend of making promises to voters during elections is hardly different from auction bidding. Earlier, politicians would visit every nook and corner of the constituency days before voting and unveil rosy manifestos. But now this process continues throughout the election year, with new ‘guarantees’ being offered to woo the voters. If one party announces free ghee, the other promises tea and sugar, too. If A says it will give 5 kg pulses free if voted to power, B raises it to 6 kg. If one outfit promises 300 free units of electricity, another promises 400 units. They presume that even if they ‘bid’ just a bit higher than the other party, they are likely to win the elections. The bidders appear everywhere, like earthworms during the rains. They seem to bid for the voters’ aspirations and hopes.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

2
India

India seeks US help for extradition of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

3
Chandigarh

Mohali man bursts crackers from moving Mustang to 'impress wife'; asks auto-rickshaw driver behind to film video

4
India

Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide

5
India

Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM; 11 ministers also sworn in

6
Trending

Toronto woman offers half of her bed for rent at Rs 54,000 per month; read more to know why

7
Trending

'Ranbir se nazar nahi hat rahi uski': Video of Ranbir Kapoor and Tripti Dimri 'Bhabhi 2' goes viral

8
Diaspora

Indian-American allegedly steals $22 million from US football team to fund lavish lifestyle

9
Health

Government issues alert against adverse reactions of painkiller Meftal

10
India

Pranab Mukherjee saw Rahul Gandhi's ordinance-tearing act as last nail in Congress's coffin, says book by his daughter

Don't Miss

View All
Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in a close-knit ceremony in Patiala, here are the unseen photos
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points
World

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night
J & K

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season's coldest night

Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore’s highest arts accolade
Diaspora

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore's highest arts accolade

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 a cinch as hottest year
World

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 set to be hottest year

Govt ‘smart’ play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Top News

India seeks US help to prosecute Pannun

India seeks US help to prosecute Pannun

Flags concerns over terrorist’s threat to Air India, Parliam...

Poll victories result of teamwork, don’t glorify me: PM to BJP MPs

Poll victories result of teamwork, don't glorify me: PM to BJP MPs

No big announcements in next Budget: Nirmala

No big announcements in next Budget: Nirmala

Indian envoy meets 8 ex-Navy men on death row in Qatar

Indian envoy meets 8 ex-Navy men on death row in Qatar

90K ha of forest land diverted for non-forestry use in 5 years

90K ha of forest land diverted for non-forestry use in 5 years


Cities

View All

Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Amritsar police bust drug cartel, 5 held

Mystery shrouds 11-month-old girl's death at Amritsar village

Retired Amritsar cop 'poisoned to death', wife arrested

Threat of banned kite thread imminent, police seize 55 rolls

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Row over EWS admissions: High Court halts Chandigarh order on refusal of recognition to St Kabir school

Row over EWS admissions: Minority schools under lens for flouting norms

Safety concern: PGIMER plans to install 1,700 advanced fire extinguishers

Now, skin bank to burns patients’ aid

AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

3-yr-old girl falls to death from building's third floor in Noida

Atishi inspects under-construction flyover, pulls up officials for delay

AICTE unveils flexible learning for working professionals

Lovely welcomes AAP workers into Congress fold

Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

‘Thieves’ strike at Musapur govt school, staff, pupils in grip of fear

DBA elections: Filing of papers begins

Electoral rolls for NRI Sabha poll published

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to meet Beas Dera Radha Soami head Gurinder Dhillon

District most unsafe for children too, tops state in crime against minors: NCRB

District most unsafe for children too, tops state in crime against minors: NCRB

2 suspects barge into house, attack woman with hammer

PO held in liquor smuggling case

DCP pays surprise visit to city nakas

Two get five-yr RI in graft case

Patiala Admn mulls WhatsApp chatbot to gather info on dog-bite cases

Patiala Admn mulls WhatsApp chatbot to gather info on dog-bite cases

Norah Richards Theatre Festival features ‘Park’

NCC cadets celebrate Armed Forces Flag Day

National Lok Adalat tomorrow

Patiala MP raises issue of cancelled train