Excise auctions and election promises

Surinderjit Singh Sandhu

THE annual excise auction is usually a big revenue-earning event in any state. More than four decades ago, a Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner (DETC) was transferred on the day the auction of liquor vends was to be conducted; the decision was taken in the wake of serious complaints against him. However, he remained in charge of the auction of bhang (hemp). Throughout his career thereafter, he lived with the tag of ‘Bhang Collector’.

Amusingly, influential crorepatis who take part in such auctions often go by their nicknames: Tita, Bitta, Kuku, Pappu, Gogi, Goga, Tiku, Chomu, Thela, etc. Once, the auction of liquor vends turned highly competitive. The reserve price was Rs 2 crore. Immediately, a short-statured youth’s high-decibel voice echoed in the hall: ‘Sau rupaye utte (Rs 100 more).’ Hearing this, everyone laughed out loud. But the youth said: ‘There is no rule to bar me from bidding like that.’ The other bidders increased their bids in lakhs, but the young man remained in the contest each time, bidding Rs 100 higher. The bid went up to Rs 4 crore and was eventually decided in his favour: ‘4 crore and 100 rupees’.

At one place, several liquor vends were being awarded, after bidding, to one person for almost a decade. It was said in excise circles that the contractor had contacts in high places. An upright DETC taught him a lesson. The officer secretly formed two competing groups and resisted pressure from his seniors and the minister concerned. Sensing trouble, the contractor started spreading rumours that the officer had asked for a Maruti car from him as bribe. In that auction, he had to eventually pay Rs 75 lakh more than the expected amount. His detractors later told him: ‘You should have given him one car instead of paying the price of 40 of them.’

The trend of making promises to voters during elections is hardly different from auction bidding. Earlier, politicians would visit every nook and corner of the constituency days before voting and unveil rosy manifestos. But now this process continues throughout the election year, with new ‘guarantees’ being offered to woo the voters. If one party announces free ghee, the other promises tea and sugar, too. If A says it will give 5 kg pulses free if voted to power, B raises it to 6 kg. If one outfit promises 300 free units of electricity, another promises 400 units. They presume that even if they ‘bid’ just a bit higher than the other party, they are likely to win the elections. The bidders appear everywhere, like earthworms during the rains. They seem to bid for the voters’ aspirations and hopes.