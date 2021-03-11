For that old cup of coffee

For that old cup of coffee

AFTER an acquaintance informed me that the iconic Indian Coffee House in Sector 17, Chandigarh, had been recently air-conditioned, I could not hold myself back and the next day itself, went for the cup of coffee that only this place serves. - File photo

Rakesh Kochhar

AFTER an acquaintance informed me that the iconic Indian Coffee House in Sector 17, Chandigarh, had been recently air-conditioned, I could not hold myself back and the next day itself, went for the cup of coffee that only this place serves.

Though there was no whiff of aroma of roasted coffee or the condiment-laden sambar in the corridor outside, the coffee tasted just the same as it has for the past close to six decades that I have had the privilege of savouring it.

While sipping my coffee, I could feel and see the change. There was no sweltering humidity, nor any clamour to get a table near a cooler; the waiters looked relaxed and happy to serve and the patrons looked in no hurry and seemed to actually relish the fare. There were a handful of old-timers, like me, reliving the past, apart from the regulars. The furniture has changed too, though the walls are yet to get a new coat of paint. Mahatma Gandhi’s photograph still hangs behind the cashier’s desk. On enquiring, I was told that the other photograph — of film actress Ragini of yore endorsing the trademark coffee — has been taken off the opposite wall, but temporarily, till the wall gets painted afresh.

I went back in time, recollecting my first visit to the newly opened Coffee House in Sector 22 in the mid-1960s. As our family left the table after relishing sambar-dosas, I went back and picked up the 25-paisa coin that I thought had been left by mistake by my father, only to be admonished that it was for the waiter. I also remember vividly that as a 12-year-old, when I did not find lunch at home palatable, I demanded I be given half a rupee to go and treat myself to a dosa.

Later, as a group of five school friends, we would celebrate our birthdays at the Coffee House which had by then shifted from Sector 22 to the newly developed Sector 17. The grand treat would include dosa, idli and coffee with cream. And for many years, the bill would run up to less than Rs 10. It was also the only place we could get a hot dog, a burger or French fries before McDonald’s or its Indian versions invaded the city. For the connoisseur, the best vegetable pakoras in town are still served here.

Now that it has been air-conditioned, I would prefer to have a cup of coffee there rather than at one of the ubiquitous cafés that have sprouted all over the city.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Does Taj Mahal have Hindu idols and inscriptions hidden in rooms?

2
Haryana

Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

3
Himachal

Khalistan flags hung at entrance of Himachal Assembly gate in Dharamsala

4
Himachal

SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannu booked in a case for tying Khalistan banners on Himachal Vidhan Sabha gate in Dharamsala

5
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu to call on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on a day CWC meets

6
Nation

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

7
Chandigarh

Firm selling fakes of apparel brands unearthed in Panchkula

8
Chandigarh

Smart meter pilot project completed in Chandigarh

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

10
Patiala

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

Don't Miss

View All
Tackling rising suicide cases among the young
Features

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists
Features

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists

Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies
Trending

Watch: Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Viral Video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids, netizens impressed with their humility
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

Top News

1.5 kg RDX seized in Tarn Taran, two held after search operation

1.5 kg RDX seized in Tarn Taran, two held after search operation

Punjab Police: IED defused, bid to create terror foiled

Karnal accused supplied arms, drugs in Punjab

Karnal accused supplied arms, drugs in Punjab

Top Pak ultra wanted for civilian killings shot dead in Kulgam

Top Pak ultra wanted for civilian killings shot dead in Kulgam

In Punjab’s meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant

In Punjab's meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant

Teachers say govt ‘apathy’, Covid behind the slump in number...

72% hypertensive unaware of status even as 28% of deaths due to CVD

72% hypertensive unaware of status even as 28% of deaths due to CVD

Cities

View All

After protest by victim’s family, one booked for abetting suicide

After protest by victim’s family, one booked for abetting suicide

Belly fat: Menfolk of City Beautiful least bothered

Belly fat: Menfolk of City Beautiful least bothered

100% vaccination in 15-18 group in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 11 Covid cases

Surajpur-Skukhomajri bypass likely to see light of day

Developing countries least to blame for carbon emissions says Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

Curbs on Russian oil put pressure on India’s traditional sources: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Curbs on Russian oil put pressure on India's traditional sources: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

To moms, with love

To moms, with love

This city-based 'mompreneur' is making waves worldwide

From prof to entrepreneur

Comply with Punjab Regulation of Fee Act, unaided schools told

Moms showered with love on their special day

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

20-year-old BTech student ends life in Punjab Agricultural University hostel in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s birthplace: Draft notification sent to Local Govt Dept for acquiring land

Delegation visits proposed textile park site at Koom Kalan

Major fire at commercial building in Patiala; no one injured

Major fire at commercial building in Patiala; no one injured

Patiala: Historic Rajindra Tank Lake in a shambles, departments pass buck

Drone to keep an eye on sensitive areas in Patiala

Monthly theatre episode held