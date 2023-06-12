 Funny side of life in the Army : The Tribune India

Funny side of life in the Army

Funny side of life in the Army

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Lt Col Harbinder Singh (Retd)

SERVICE in the Army is a serious business and it’s not for the physically and mentally weak. The tough situations bring out the best in its personnel under the worst circumstances. At the same time, it has its light moments.

The medical platoon of an infantry unit, whose primary task is to provide first aid and stretcher bearers to carry the wounded during war, also acts as the unit’s brass/pipe band for ceremonial purposes. The buglers are supposed to alert the unit in case of an emergency, such as a fire mishap, and also for the firefighting drills. Naik Chand Ram, a bugler who was on the verge of retirement, was interviewed by his young officiating company commander, whose father owned a fuel station in Uttar Pradesh. He requested the officer to give him post-retiral employment at the fuel station. When asked what he would do there, he said, ‘Sahib, aisi jagah par aag lag sakti hai, main bugle baja diya karunga (my bugle will come in handy at this fire-prone place)’.

In the Army, apart from quarterly tests for physical fitness, such as runs, route marches and firing, there are written exams too. Two of them are called Part B and Part D. Passing these exams is a must to get the substantive rank of Captain and Major, respectively, and that too within a stipulated time frame and in a limited number of chances. An acting Major had been grappling with Part D for four years. Now was the last chance and he risked losing seniority if he flunked. On the eve of the exam, he got a telegram from his sister-in-law: ‘Jiju, don’t make Part D part of your life. Best of luck.’ Her sincere wishes seemed to have worked as he finally passed the exam.

During our stay at the Siachen glacier in 1990-91, there was a frequent exchange of artillery fire with the enemy. Whenever the enemy fired, we fired back — it was called retaliatory fire. On January 1, 1991, when the Commanding Officer conveyed the brigade commander’s New Year greetings to the company commanders on the telephone, one of them said, ‘Sir, please tell the commander that Major Sarabjit Singh and his company boys heartily retaliate (he meant reciprocate) the same.’

In those days, we kept in touch with our families back home through letters. These were para-dropped at the posts along with ration and other material. Everyone eagerly waited for para-drops and the parachute carrying the mail from home was retrieved even from the most difficult areas. Due to high-velocity winds, some of the para-drops carrying ration couldn’t be picked up and these were reported as ‘irretrievable’. The same quantity of ration was then given to make good the loss.

When, on popular demand, desi ghee was introduced in lieu of cheese, the cases of ‘irretrievable’ para-drops suddenly increased. To solve this problem, the Commanding Officer ordered that all personal mail would be delivered by the parachute carrying desi ghee. All of a sudden, the ‘irretrievable drop’ reports decreased drastically!

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Punjabi actor-director Mangal Dhillon passes away following battle with cancer

2
World

Some Indian students in Canada receive stay orders on deportation: Govt sources

3
Punjab

Punjab Government hikes petrol price by 92 paisa per litre, diesel by 88 paisa

4
Trending

British rapper Stefflon Don reaches Sidhu Moosewala's village to pay tribute

5
Nation

Indigo flight strays into Pakistan amid bad weather: Report

6
Nation

Will oppose Centre's ordinance and 'save democracy': Arvind Kejriwal at AAP's 'Maha-Rally' in Delhi

7
Punjab

Punjab Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Maan announces series of festivals to revive rich cultural heritage of state

8
Nation

Government is trying to protect Brij Bhushan: Vinesh Phogat

9
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

10
World

Indian-origin ex-cop jailed for sexually assaulting colleague in UK

Don't Miss

View All
‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Top News

Gujarat braces for Biparjoy cyclone; people being shifted to temporary shelters

Gujarat braces for Biparjoy cyclone; people being shifted to temporary shelters

IMD has given a cyclone alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coast...

Wedding bus crash in Australia; 10 dead

10 die as wedding bus crashes in Australia

The guests were travelling to Singleton 'presumably for thei...

Unfazed by charges, WFI chief firm on contesting next LS poll

Unfazed by charges, WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh firm on contesting next LS poll

Woman demands Rs 6 crore alimony from husband for divorce in Madhya Pradesh, booked for intimidation

Woman demands Rs 6 crore alimony from husband for divorce in Madhya Pradesh, booked for intimidation

A divorce case is going on between the two

Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags ‘gaps’

Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags 'gaps'

Delhi has repeatedly urged Ottawa to adopt humanitarian appr...


Cities

View All

‘Kalapani’ hails Punjabis’ role in freedom struggle

‘Kalapani’ hails Punjabis’ role in freedom struggle

Missing minor recovered from gurdwara, SHO suspended

Increase in VAT on petrol, diesel decried

AAP govt adding to people’s financial burden, says Sukhbir Badal

Officials told to complete ASCL projects within stipulated time

Facing staff crunch, PGI seeks more Sr Residents

Facing staff crunch, PGI seeks more Sr Residents

Fuel price gap widens in Mohali, Chandigarh

Dadu Majra to get rid of garbage mountain before Jan, says Chandigarh Mayor

Clash over water slide at Fun City park lands 2 in hospital

Chandigarh Cong members up in arms

Delhi temp likely to settle at 40°C today

Delhi temp likely to settle at 40°C today

BJP launches ‘selfie with palace of corruption’ campaign to target AAP

Supreme Court to hear plea against Delhi High Court order staying notice to bike-taxi firms

Softening hard-knock life with touch-up in Tihar

3 held for robbing, killing elderly woman

Once children’s favourite destination, Nikku Park now in state of neglect

Once children’s favourite destination, Nikku Park now in state of neglect

MPs review flood protection works ahead of monsoon

Shiksha Mahakumbh at NIT ends

Protest held over fake SC certificates

Power cut troubles Sewa Kendra visitors in Phagwara

Renovation work on at Ludhiana railway station, trains to halt at Dhandari from June 15

Renovation work on at Ludhiana railway station, trains to halt at Dhandari from June 15

Rs 8.25 crore heist in Ludhiana: Cops suspect insider's role, claim vital clues

Illegal change of land use: GLADA orders seizure of property, imposes penalty

Building bylaws being flouted with impunity, says RTI activist

Ludhiana residents resent fuel price hike

Wrestlers join farmers’ protest against power utility in Patiala

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala

Ban on bursting of crackers at functions

Dist BJP Kisan Morcha appoints office-bearers

Patiala: Power supply to be hit for five days