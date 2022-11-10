Gaddis, too, know the value of vote

Satya Kiran

The Gaddi tribe mostly lives in the high-altitude areas of Kinnaur, Lahaul Spiti and Kangra districts of Himachal Pradesh. Last year, they suffered a setback as a large number of their sheep and goats died due to the foot and mouth disease (FMD). Now, due to early snowfall, they have started migrating to lower parts of Himachal and neighbouring states.

A week ago, my family was enjoying an outing on the banks of the Beas. A Gaddi family was passing by, grazing their goats and sheep. The head of the family, an elderly man, was using ear-pods to listen to music. I couldn’t help asking him what music he was listening to. His reply stunned me: ‘Ma’m, I love to listen to Mozart… When I was a school-going boy, my teacher would do so to ease his worries. He would tell students that music provided wonderful medicinal benefits!’

His reply made me forget about the outing. Though other members of my family were enjoying the scenery, I was exploring his psyche. ‘Ma’am,’ he continued, ‘I have a young daughter who is about to be married, but this early winter and the fear of the disease have compelled us to move to these downward areas. My son wanted to see the international film festival at Dharamshala, but I asked him not to go there.

‘My young daughter would talk to me daily on the mobile phone. Only yesterday she cautioned me that I should not miss my legitimate right to vote on November 12. Her rhythmic verse had brought tears to my eyes — Votay da hakk mat khona chachua, Vote usa pana jisa des bchana chachua (Don’t lose your right to vote. Vote for the candidate who would help safeguard our interest and build our state too).’

Realising his predicament, I felt how parents not only guide their children, but also are guided by their sincere and knowledgeable children. I couldn’t help asking him, ‘Is your daughter educated?’ ‘She has passed plus two in science. She wanted to appear for NEET but there was no one to guide her. I could not afford to send her to some institute that prepares children for this competition. I had already suffered a big setback as many of my sheep and goats died of FMD last year,’ he said.

The earth seemed to slip from under my feet as I realised what a tiring and difficult life the Gaddis have. Yet, they are bold enough to face such odd situations, and even enjoy the music of Mozart — the worth of which even many educated ones don’t realise!