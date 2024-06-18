 Galwan shadow on India-China ties : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Musings
  • Galwan shadow on India-China ties

Galwan shadow on India-China ties

Galwan shadow on India-China ties


As we mark four years of the Galwan clash, the chasm of trust between India and China deepens, casting long shadows over bilateral relations. The loss of Indian soldiers and disputed Chinese casualties underscore unresolved border tensions that challenge diplomatic efforts. Despite numerous talks, the military standoff persists, with both nations fortifying their borders, signalling a new normal of heightened vigilance. India’s unwavering stance demands a return to pre-April 2020 conditions for normalcy, while China’s rhetoric remains unyielding. The impasse hinders dialogue on pressing regional and global matters, leaving India to bolster its defences, curtail Chinese imports and safeguard digital sovereignty. The appointment of China’s ambassador to New Delhi hints at a potential thaw. Yet, history cautions India against complacency.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Ensure safety of passengers

Multiple people were killed and several others were injured as an express train collided with a goods one in Darjeeling district of West Bengal on Monday morning. This is not the first major rail mishap in recent years, which gives people the impression that the government has not done enough to prevent such tragedies. The announcement of ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased or those who sustained injuries is not a solution. It is high time that the powers that be took steps to ensure the safety and security of the passengers.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Drug menace plagues Punjab

Apropos of the report ‘Alarming: Opposition jabs Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over 14 drug abuse deaths’; every loss of life due to the consumption of drugs is tragic. But such issues must not be politicised. The Congress state president has called out the ruling party in the state for not having a roadmap to save the Punjabi youth. But when the grand old party was in power in Punjab, did it ever come up with a roadmap to tackle the issue? Over the years, the government has remained focused on disrupting the supply of drugs. The need of the hour is to educate the youth about the harms of taking drugs.

Lt Col Pradeep Jawanda (retd), by mail

Don’t let terrorism hinder polls

With reference to the article ‘Go ahead with J&K Assembly polls despite terror attacks’; it was a thought-provoking read. The encouraging turnout in the recently held Lok Sabha polls in the state-turned-UT must pave the way for a smooth conduct of Assembly elections. In line with the Supreme Court’s direction, the polls must be held before September 30. It is good to know that the process for undertaking the electoral process has been initiated. Some anti-national elements will continue to create unrest in the region. But it must not deter the Election Commission of India from holding the polls, which are due in three months.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Future of NEET aspirants at stake

NEET has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. But this is not an isolated incident of paper leak. Such malpractices have long been common in states like UP and Bihar. Paper leaks threaten the academic and professional prospects of deserving candidates. The failure of the authorities concerned to prevent the use of unfair means is to blame for the fiasco. The government must accord the matter the seriousness it deserves, and those behind the leak must be brought to book. The future of lakhs of students is at stake.

Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur

Role of Opposition in democracy

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has rightly recognised the significance of the Opposition, stressing, “It (the Opposition) should not be seen as an adversary. The Opposition presents an alternative perspective. Their views must also be acknowledged.” Opposition leaders, regardless of their views, must be respected, as they represent a certain section of Indian opinion. The moot question here is: Will the newly formed PM Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre listen to the Opposition and strive for consensus? Besides, aggressive Hindutva must not take precedence over the everyday problems facing the country.

Haridasan Rajan, Kozhikode (Kerala)

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Monsoon set to advance further, likely to keep date with Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

2
Trending

‘Divided by borders, united by cultures’: Harbhajan Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Wasim Akram dance their way into cricket fans’ hearts

3
Diaspora

Nikhil Gupta, accused of murder-for-hire plot against Sikh separatist, pleads not guilty in US court

4
Jalandhar

Punjab: AAP picks Mohinder Bhagat, BJP Sheetal Angural for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

5
Punjab

Punjab Government should review free-power policy, says power engineers' body as demand hits all-time high of 15,500 MW

6
Punjab

Punjab farmers continue protest at Ladhowal toll barrier for second day, Rs 1 crore loss in 24 hours

7
India

9 killed as goods train rams into Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal

8
India

Rahul Gandhi retains Rae Bareli; Priyanka to make electoral debut from Wayanad

9
Himachal

Himachal bypolls: Congress fields Hardeep Bawa from Nalagarh, Dr Pushpendra Verma from Hamirpur

10
Delhi

Amul seeks return of ice-cream tub from Noida customer for investigation after centipede complaint

Don't Miss

View All
Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

Top News

9 die, 41 hurt in WB train collision

9 die, 41 hurt in West Bengal train collision

Goods train hits Kanchanjunga Express | ‘Signal failure’ pro...

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

NSA Doval, US counterpart talk critical tech cooperation

NSA Ajit Doval, US counterpart talk critical tech cooperation

Priyanka settles for Wayanad seat for maiden poll plunge

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra settles for Wayanad seat for maiden poll plunge

Rahul not keen on LoP role, but Congress hopeful

Rahul Gandhi not keen on LoP role, but Congress hopeful

Decision on post in few days: Sources


Cities

View All

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with religious enthusiasm in Amritsar

Dhaliwal to meet Himachal CM soon in NRI couple assault case

Majithia seeks high-level probe in missing SAD worker’s case

Farmers offer ‘desi daru’, food, fodder for cattle to labourers

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

No check on sale of hookah, charcoal at Panjab University campus shops

No check on sale of hookah, charcoal at Panjab University campus shops

10 UT heritage items sold for Rs 88 lakh in US auction

Municipal Corporation to engage agency to handle Central projects

Chandigarh Administration urged to stop civic body from leasing out farm land

Defect in new bike not repaired, dealer directed to refund price

Water crisis deepens in Delhi as levels plummet at Wazirabad

Water crisis deepens in Delhi as levels plummet at Wazirabad

AAP, BJP engage in war of words over water shortage in Delhi

Bidhuri resigns as Vidhan Sabha LoP

Seed-embedded cards gain popularity as sustainable alternative to traditional paper

On Father’s Day, man kills daughter for honour

AAP faces uphill task in Jalandhar West bypoll

AAP faces uphill task in Jalandhar West bypoll

AAP, BJP bet on turncoats for Jalandhar (West) battle

Nawanshahr youth’s 9-second voice note from Russia leaves kin jittery

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Congress treads carefully, shortlists 7 for Jalandhar (West) bypoll

Farmer unions continue protest at Ladhowal toll plaza for second day

Farmer unions continue protest at Ladhowal toll plaza for second day

Giant slayer Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in hometown Ludhiana

Ludhiana sizzles; Samrala records highest temperature in Punjab at 47.2°C

Major fire breaks out at boutique on Malhar road

Gang involved in printing fake currency notes busted

Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp