 Give your mind a chance to zone out : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Musings
  • Give your mind a chance to zone out

Give your mind a chance to zone out

Give your mind a chance to zone out

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Narayani Ganesh

AS a young girl, I knew the words ‘tired’ and ‘stressed’, but had never heard them used in my family or circle of friends. The first time I heard my sister’s father-in-law ask her when she returned home from work, ‘Are you tired?’, I wondered if she were ill. Why should she feel tired? I asked her, and she just shushed me with a shy smile. I then realised that this was her new family’s way of expressing concern and affection for their daughter-in-law.

I knew if I had said to my mother that I was tired, she would have glared at me and ordered me to finish my homework. No affectionate cluck-clucking here, so one had no option but to do as told. When did we, as a species, begin articulating words that expressed fatigue, exhaustion, tiredness, stress and boredom? I suspect the trend came much later to India, when it was already very current in the Western world.

Nowadays, mental health has exploded into a major issue across age groups and demographics. Again, the wave that began in the West has now begun to engulf South Asian and East Asian countries, where traditionally, a whack on the bottom would resolve any show of mental disequilibrium. I don’t intend to trivialise serious mental health challenges that are sometimes clinical and at other times psychological, and even weather-related, and these do need to be treated by experts. The question is: are we getting carried away by the mental health bandwagon by lumping any minor challenge as a mental health issue, finding that to be a convenient excuse to justify almost any omission and/or commission?

The stigma attached to the act of going to a psychiatrist or therapist is on the wane, which is a very good thing, as it encourages us to come out with our worries and problems, airing them out, instead of suppressing them and suffering alone. Yet, one cannot help wondering if some of these issues could untangle themselves just by talking to friends and family, or even by taking a break from one’s mundane routine and from working long hours. Sometimes, what one needs is a breath of fresh air, a wider angle that puts things in perspective.

Just as the body tends to feel tired after a lot of strain, the mind also gets overwhelmed with too much mental activity and therefore needs to be given space, some ‘me time’ — basically, to zone out and get rejuvenated. Listening to soothing music, doing something different, practising meditation and regular deep breathing exercises could all contribute to centring both mind and body. If day-to-day mental challenges can be resolved with simple home remedies and exercises, that would free up space for the truly serious mental health patients to get properly treated and cared for. The danger lies in taking too far the wonderful thought: ‘It’s OK to not be OK’. Part of the answer lies not in suffering in silence but in sharing your thoughts and fears with people you are close to. And if you think you need to consult a professional, do go for it.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh activists on Canada's no-fly list lose appeal; court sees 'reasonable grounds' for terror concern

2
Diaspora

Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery

3
India

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court's bail order

4
Ludhiana

No land, NHAI proposes to withdraw Ludhiana-Bathinda highway project

5
Himachal

4 dead as HRTC bus falls into gorge in Shimla's Jubbal

6
Trending

On Sania Mirza marriage rumours with Mohammed Shami, tennis star’s father fumes ‘she has not…’

7
World

Watch: Putin takes Kim Jong Un on drive in Limousine, later gifts him car; North Korean leader gives him pair of dogs

8
India

Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family to up to 4 and a half years for exploiting their servants

9
India

India criticises Canadian parliament observing ‘one-minute silence’ in memory of Hardeep Nijjar

10
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...

Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone

Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone

After 4 deaths, MEA seeks ‘verified stop’ to recruitment

Yoga now tool for global good: PM

Yoga now tool for global good: PM

SC yet again refuses to defer NEET counselling

SC yet again refuses to defer NEET counselling

10-yr jail, Rs 1 cr fine: Paper leak law notified

Mann not to lead AAP campaign in Jalandhar

Mann not to lead AAP campaign in Jalandhar

Will be run under RS MP Pathak’s supervision


Cities

View All

Inadequate power supply in paddy season irks farmers

Inadequate power supply in paddy season irks farmers

SGPC gets fake web portal used to book accommodation at ‘Saragarhi Niwas’ in Amritsar blocked

Pingalwara vice-president awarded by UK varsity

Aam Aadmi Clinics delivering healthcare at doorsteps: DC

Finally, government to rejuvenate 20-km Tung Dhab drain in Amritsar

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Chandigarh MC to snap all water connections outside ‘lal dora’ in 22 UT villages

Congress protests NEET irregularities

AAP, Congress playing with sentiments: BJP

Bank guard shoots youth dead, arrested

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court's bail order

ED behaving as if Arvind Kejriwal is ‘most wanted terrorist’: Sunita Kejriwal

NEET row: Supreme Court refuses to defer counselling; 1,563 students to take exam again on Sunday

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Man found dead at home in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, police suspect robbery attempt

Two-time councillor Surjit Kaur is Shiromani Akali Dal nominee for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

Jalandhar: BJP candidate Sheetal Angural still has 4 cases against him

In 2 yrs, value of Sheetal Angural’s assets goes up by Rs 38 lakh

Veggie prices soar with mercury

Veggie prices soar in Ludhiana with mercury

GRP cops save minor girl from committing suicide in Ludhiana

Keep check on dyeing units dumping untreated waste: Ludhiana MC chief to PPCB

No land, NHAI proposes to withdraw Ludhiana-Bathinda highway project

Expedite recovery of property tax from defaulters, officials told