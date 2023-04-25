 Grammar of cricket : The Tribune India

Grammar of cricket

Grammar of cricket

Photo for representational purpose only.



Shankar Gopalkrishnan

Few academic books have enjoyed the cult status of Wren and Martin. This tome was the unrivalled Bible of English grammar. It was your constant companion through school. No one saw a new copy of the book. It was like an heirloom, passed from generation to generation. That Wren and Martin referred to two authors was lost on the students. It was taken as one composite word, the mention of which reminded you of that unmistakable book with a red cover.

They say the roots of education are bitter. To a high-school student, as far as this book was concerned, the roots, shoots and fruits were equally bitter.

The problem began with the size of the book. Once you stuffed Wren and Martin into the school bag, it took up the entire space and refused to budge. It was like the proverbial camel, to whom you gave an inch, and he ended up taking the tent! Secondly, it weighed a ton. The student’s backbone was bent for life, carrying the load like a beast of burden.

Students tried innovative methods. They tore the book into multiple parts. The English teacher was aghast. To her, it was an act of sacrilege. The punishment was swift and severe.

English grammar was tedious. Active and passive voice, prepositions and gerunds were like balls of clay. They had a clear form in isolation, but when rolled together, they coalesced into an amorphous mass, with no distinction whatsoever.

Elders at home claimed to have committed the entire book to memory: ‘Mr so-and-so powdered and drank the entire Wren and Martin like a potion!’ You imagined the aftertaste and felt like asking: ‘Didn’t he have anything better to do?’ It seemed as purposeful as memorising a telephone directory, with the names and the corresponding numbers!

Students loved the book for a different reason. It was thick and best suited for an engaging game called ‘book cricket’. You opened a page at random and the last digit of the page number denoted the number of runs hit by a batsman. If it ended in a zero, the batsman was out.

When the teacher was absent, students played this game for hours. After a year of ‘book cricket’, Wren and Martin was totally worn out.

During the summer vacation, the book lay stacked on the bookshelf. My grandfather was an erudite man. He sifted through its pages. Elated, he said, ‘You have studied Wren and Martin very well. I can discern that from the tattered condition of the book. The knowledge will serve you well in life!’

It was tough to explain ‘book cricket’ to grandpa!

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Why was Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail after arrest?

2
Trending

Did Amritpal Singh surrender or was he arrested?

3
Punjab

Man held for hitting Sikh priests, desecrating holy book in Rupnagar gurdwara; incident sparks outrage

4
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

5
Punjab

Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode may have played mediator in Amritpal's arrest

6
Punjab

Deep Sidhu's family differs from Amritpal's separatist agenda, opposed his hijacking 'Waris Punjab De'

7
Chandigarh

Bombshell found in Panchkula park

8
Nation

India's top wrestlers spend night sleeping in the open 'on a footpath'

9
Nation

During argument, Indian man urinates on fellow passenger on board American Airlines New York-Delhi flight

10
Nation

Top wrestlers move Supreme Court seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan

Don't Miss

View All
From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Top News

OP KAVERI: 2 aircraft & one ship to rescue 3K from Sudan

Operation Kaveri: 2 aircraft & one ship to rescue 3K from Sudan

Heavy fighting a challenge | No food or water

2021 UP Violence: ‘Pendency high’, Supreme Court rejects plea for day-to-day trial in Kheri case

2021 UP Violence: ‘Pendency high’, Supreme Court rejects plea for day-to-day trial in Kheri case

India, China fail to break impasse over Depsang

India, China fail to break impasse over Depsang

Will continue talks via diplomatic & military channels: MEA

Threatened, chose to keep mum: Ex-DGP Shashi Kant

Threatened, chose to keep mum: Ex-DGP Shashi Kant

Poonch probe zeroes in on 2 Pakistan terror handlers

Poonch probe zeroes in on 2 Pakistan terror handlers


Cities

View All

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

120-gm heroin seized, one arrested

Two booked for molesting woman

2 illegal constructions demolished

Play ‘One on One’ presents a collage of modern India

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

Man beaten to death in Delhi road rage case

10 held for ‘horse cart race’ in Delhi

CISF man dies by suicide at Metro station

‘Baisakhi Marathon’ in Delhi

Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Stray Canine Menace-II: No impact of sterilisation programme so far, say Ludhiana residents

Auditors flay Ludhiana MC for unadjusted ‘temporary advance’ of Rs 239.25 crore

51 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Peddler nabbed with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh in Ludhiana