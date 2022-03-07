Guv Roddy pulled no punches

Rajnish Wattas

As the Governor of Punjab and the Administrator of Chandigarh, he stood apart from the civilian crowd of bureaucrats, politicians and public men. Gen SF Rodrigues (retd), in his immaculate double-breasted blazer and aviator glasses (he had been in the Army Aviation Corps), had an aura of a swashbuckling hero. His entry into Punjab Raj Bhawan was a wake-up call for all of us in the Chandigarh Administration to get our act together.

My first encounter with him as the principal of the Chandigarh College of Architecture is unforgettable. I had been summoned to Raj Bhawan, and pointing towards the building, he said, ‘Do you think this looks like a Raj Bhawan?’ I mumbled that it was originally designed as a guesthouse.

We proposed a mural on the entry porch, along with some other improvements. When we presented the modernist and simple design, he was furious and pulled no punches (he had been a top boxer in his military academy days). He found the design not representing anything typical of Punjab, and suggested a bhangra or Baisakhi scene instead! As I stood my ground, stating that the design ought to be in sync with the modernist, functional art and architecture of Chandigarh, he was livid.

Next time, we worked out a modern abstraction of a peacock preening adorned with traditional folk art motifs of Punjab. He and his charming wife Jean were bowled over. The mural in ceramic tiles lights up the porch even today. I had earned my spurs, and the college then onwards, was always involved in the city’s renewal and architectural projects.

‘Guv Roddy’, as many of us referred to him in private, had a tough outer crust but a gentle heart. He wanted us to beautify Sector 17 and asked for another mural. At the time of its inauguration, I introduced the student who had designed it, and whispered that he was under-privileged. The Governor not only gave him a huge pat but also ordered an on-the-spot fee waiver.

General Rodrigues had a terrific sense of humour. Once while presenting a proposal for sprucing up of the Sukhna Lake promenade, I said the organic floor pattern was inspired by the waves in the lake waters. He quipped, ‘Thank God, you have not been inspired by the ducks!’ I retorted, ‘Sir, then I would have been a sitting duck in front of you!’

Once after a trip to Goa, his home state, I had put up a photo exhibition of Goan architecture and invited Mrs Rodrigues to inaugurate it. That evening, I got a call from Raj Bhawan. The Guv thundered, ‘You hold an exhibition on my home state and don’t invite me!’ I mumbled that it was a modest effort. ‘Stop acting like a cat on a hot tin roof, and tell me when I can come.’ He duly came and wrote fulsome praise in the visitors’ book.

Goodbye, ‘Guv Roddy’! Take the last salute.