Hefty price for greed

Hefty price for greed

Photo for representational purpose only.

Opinder Singh Lamba

To rent out a house is an intriguing experience. A couple of years back, a family which had taken on rent the top floor of my three-storeyed house put me on notice that due to some untoward circumstances, they would be vacating the premises by the middle of the next month.

My wife and I being co-owners of the property, we decided to affix a ‘To let’ notice on the main entrance, along with my mobile number. As usual, we were flooded with enquiries from people, including government and bank employees, doctors, lawyers and IT professionals.

What put me in an awkward position was the visit of a couple in their mid-fifties. They politely asked, ‘Sir, we want to rent the floor, but not the top one you mentioned. Can you do us a favour by renting out the ground floor?’ When I refused, they insisted on the first floor.

My wife intervened, ‘No, that is not possible as we are living on the ground floor and our elderly parents live on the first floor.’ But they did not relent. Finally, we came in after closing the gate. The next morning, two young women approached us, ‘Uncle, we have just graduated in fashion designing and wish to start a boutique. Your sector is a posh locality and we expect to get a good clientele here.’

Finding us unresponsive, one of them said, ‘Sir, be magnanimous, motivate unemployed women like us. We are prepared to give rent more than what you have asked for. We are also ready to pay Rs 25,000 per month.’

This surely was turning out to be a lucrative offer. So without arguing further, I clinched the deal.

The offer was so gripping that despite knowing that it was illegal to run any commercial activity from residential premises, I consented without taking my wife into confidence.

The next day, the women paid us Rs 50,000 through a cheque on account of Rs 25,000 each for a month’s rent in advance and the security amount.

It all went well for a few months, but soon I received a shock when a notice was served upon me by the municipal authorities for unlawfully misusing my residential premises. Jolted by the dark side of avarice, I was left in the lurch as a hapless landlord, running from pillar to post to wriggle out of this unsavoury situation.

Miffed, I approached the officials concerned but in vain. Though I pleaded guilty, the adamant officer sarcastically said, ‘Sardar saab, ignorance of law is not an excuse.’ Finally, I was let off after paying a hefty sum as penalty. It was a rightful lesson for me to learn that greed can be a corrosive monster.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

2
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer's 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

3
Trending

'Why so handsome': Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat; IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals

4
Punjab

Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after video shot by inmate on phone goes viral

5
J & K terror-funding case

How 'Jack' and 'John' played key role in sending Yasin Malik to jail for life

6
Nation

IAS officer who ‘walked the dog’ in Delhi stadium transferred to Ladakh

7
J & K

Army personnel among 9 killed in road accident in J-K's Zoji La

8
Punjab

Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

9
Punjab

Punjab and UK agree for further tie-up in agriculture, IT, food processing

10
Punjab

LS secretariat asks estates officer to initiate eviction proceedings against ex-AAP MP Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Used BMWs, Mercs selling at ~5L
Haryana

Used BMWs, Mercs selling at Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to ‘become a dog’
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

Arshdeep’s mantra — Work hard, aim high
Chandigarh

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years
Bathinda

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning
Sports

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning

It’s never too late; 95-year-old UK man gets married for the first time to 84-year-old sweetheart
Trending

It's never too late; 95-year-old UK man gets married for the first time to 84-year-old sweetheart

No photos! Elephant whacks girl taking pictures, gets annoyed over uncalled paparazzi; video inside
Trending

No photos! Elephant whacks girl taking pictures, gets annoyed over paparazzi; video inside

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine
Nation

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine

Top News

US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan

US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz to visit India next wee...

Allahabad HC denies bail to 34 cops who ‘killed’ 10 Sikhs in ’91

Allahabad HC denies bail to 34 cops who 'killed' 10 Sikhs in '91

Accused indulged in barbaric and inhuman killing of innocent...

Punjab, UK to have more tie-ups in agriculture, IT, education

Punjab, UK to have more tie-ups in agriculture, IT, education

Stadium row: IAS couple shifted

Delhi stadium row: MHA shifts IAS couple to two different states

NAS-2021 Report: Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Bhagwant Mann had taken his Education Minister and teachers ...

Cities

View All

Verbal assurance won’t do, residents seek it in writing

Digging Case: Verbal assurance won’t do, residents seek it in writing

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Astray fires from wheat fields destroying green cover

Pathankot cops bust 'politically backed' gambling racket

Collect biomedical waste from houses: Amritsar DC

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer’s 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer's 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

Former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan walks out of Delhi LG’s swearing-in ceremony

Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi

Delhi Police lodge FIR day after MP Navneet Rana alleges she received threatening calls

ASI's stand on Qutub Minar comes as a pleasant surprise to many

Man shot dead in Banga village

Man shot dead in Banga village

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Upset over being scolded, 15-year-old girl from Rahon leaves home; missing for 13 days

Vigilance nabs ASI taking Rs 40K as bribe in Jalandhar

Rs 4.96 crore to be spent on flood prevention near Gidderpindi

Ludhiana double murder case cracked, cops see property angle behind crime

Ludhiana double murder case cracked, cops see property angle behind crime

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Ex-IAF officer, wife found murdered at GTB Nagar in Ludhiana

No Covid death in Ludhiana district for over a month

Ludhiana development authority officials in the dock

Cleaning Rajindra Tank Lake top priority for DC

Cleaning Rajindra Tank Lake top priority for Patiala DC

Human remains found in car pulled from Bhakra Canal in Patiala

Preneet Kaur inaugurates Arya Girls Sr Sec School building in Patiala

Capacity-building workshop for women leaders

Despite ban, two doctors continue on deputation in Patiala