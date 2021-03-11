Is change in Punjab for real?

Suresh Kumar

In September 2021, the ruling political establishment in Punjab prophesied change at the hustings in 2022, conceding economic malaise, non-performance and political connivance of the government. The leader was held responsible, perhaps to escape anti-incumbency. True, the head of the government has to lead to success and own its failures, but in a democratically elected government, all its members are collectively responsible too.

The 2022 results indicate that the people of Punjab expressed their anguish with traditional politics and voted for a new party that appealed to their generational aspirations. It was a negative vote. The people perhaps found themselves in a hopeless situation. Those mandated to rule did not rule as per their expectations and were voted out.

The Punjabis had opted for a change in 2017. Post elections, the change remained elusive. The purported changes could not survive the precedents that prevailed to carry on as usual. The change that the Punjabis wished for comprised durable peace, the rule of law, economic emancipation, social security for the poor and the elderly, education and health for all, gainful employment for the youth, and financial de-stressing of agriculturalists. Socio-religious camaraderie every Punjabi respects. The bogey of secessionism remains rejected.

The present party in power had shown commitment to these changes during electioneering. It had crafted responses and solutions to all issues raised during the elections. It showcased its experience and achievements in Delhi, which are commendable. The people of Punjab trusted them and did not vote on caste or communal lines.

However, a question is being raised now: is the change real? Maybe it is too early to conclude, but the government should remain focused on its promise of change, rejecting the precedents that are against the rule of law. It should govern without allowing the intransigent civil servants to be a stumbling block and the performing ones to be sidelined. Good policies and programmes may be continued.

Apart from rural and urban sector reforms and resolution of issues concerning agriculturalists, industrialists, trade and businesses, there is a need to expand the economy with the promotion of industry and more economic opportunities away from agriculture. Efforts should be made to promote new investment and create more jobs, availing the benefits of the state’s robust infrastructure and demographic dividend. The state’s future economic capital should be secured with greater attention to the development of its human capital. The brain drain should be mitigated through brain gain.

The policy ambitions should focus on Punjab and the Punjabis, and not use Punjab and avail its resources for political proliferation, which in any case shall follow the success if it happens. Otherwise, the change may not be as real as it ought to be to save this sensitive border state from geopolitical disturbances and socio-economic and political profligacy.