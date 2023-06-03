 Kindness knows no bounds : The Tribune India

Kindness knows no bounds

Kindness knows no bounds


Eesha Duggal

I speedwalked towards our rendezvous amid the barking of stray dogs and the eeriness of the pre-dawn darkness on a cold December day. ‘Is it sensible to meet a complete stranger at this ungodly hour? I wish I had brought a friend along... It’d have been better to meet him during the day... What if...’ and the internal monologue kept getting more dramatic.

My thoughts ran berserk as I grew ridiculously cautious of my surroundings, and my senses sharpened to a superhuman level. My attempts to imagine the events that could unfold in the next few minutes grew from scary to morbid. After covering some distance, I found myself standing in the middle of a slumberous marketplace, all alone.

Within spitting distance, I saw not one but two men trudging towards me with heavy bags. I canopied my fear under a smile. ‘Hello,’ I said, standing some steps away — just in case I had to run for my life. ‘Hello ma’am. Here’s your wallet. We found it in an auto-rickshaw last evening,’ said one of the men. ‘Thank you,’ I replied as I took back my possession. The smile was no longer forced.

A day earlier, I had reached my office only to find that I had lost my wallet, which had money, my ID card, debit cards and photographs. Just when all hopes of getting it back began to recede, I received a call from a man, who claimed he had my wallet. However, he hastened to add that the only time he would be able to return it was early morning next day. This unearthly time slot raised my suspicion, but I had to take a chance.

Now, I was standing face-to-face with them. ‘What are your names?’ I was genuinely curious and the fear of being with two strangers had faded away. ‘Where are you going with these heavy bags?’ They told me their names and said they were students returning to their hometown in Bihar. ‘After meeting you, we are going straight to the railway station,’ they added. I was grateful to the two young men, who told me they had walked 5-6 km in the absence of public transport early in the morning.

I wouldn’t have rummaged through my wallet if not for taking out money for them, but realised that no amount could match their noble gesture. Honestly, I didn’t even care anymore if the wallet’s contents were intact. I suddenly found myself elevated to a plane where the lost wallet, the possessions, mistrust and fear appeared inconsequential. I took out money to give them, but they refused. I did not argue. After exchanging more pleasantries, I headed towards my house, with the wallet and heart both full.

There is no substitute for generosity and one random act of kindness can change your worldview. That day, all three of us went home enriched by our life-affirming encounter.

