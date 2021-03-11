Let’s learn from Operation Blue Star

Let’s learn from Operation Blue Star

File photo

Jagmohan Singh Raju

Tremors of Operation Blue Star, the Army action executed on the orders of PM Indira Gandhi in June 1984, continue to torment the Sikh community and the national conscience. The operation was supposedly ordered to flush out alleged secessionists and outlaws who had taken shelter in Harmandir Sahib, the holiest shrine of the Sikhs. The operation was a historic mistake, regardless of the reason. Its benefits proved to be much costlier than the anticipated cost of its avoidance. Many believe it to be an act of greater recklessness on the part of Indira Gandhi than even the declaration of the Emergency in 1975, since it fractured fraternity, alienated the Sikh community from the establishment, and created a deep divide between Hindus and Sikhs. In any case, certain things are beyond the realm of cost-benefit considerations. The operation ought not to have been allowed. Sikhs alone do not prescribe to this viewpoint. Several prominent Hindu leaders are also of the same opinion.

A year after the operation, I had got selected in the IAS and was allocated the Tamil Nadu cadre. There, I had the opportunity to visit Kanchi Kamakoti Muth, which enjoys the highest veneration among the Hindus as it was founded in 482 BC by Adi Shankaracharya, who lived here for long. Spotting a turbaned

Sikh, the head of the muth, Jagadguru Shri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati, one of the most influential spiritual leaders of his time, called me aside and enquired about the situation in Punjab. In a poignant tone, he told me that Blue Star should have never taken place and how pained he was over the killing of Sikhs in the operation.

He also told me that since they could not get a proper cremation with the usual religious rites, he had asked moksha deepam to be lit in temples for each of the dead. Moksha deepam, in the Hindu faith, is lit for the mukti of a departed soul. More than 3,000 moksha deepam were lit for the estimated dead. He had also asked me to offer prayers at Harmandir Sahib for the departed souls.

Sikhs may forgive but find it difficult to forget Operation Blue Star. It is our moral duty and national imperative to prevent such human disasters in the future. Learning from the past is the best way of prevention. Ardas in Sikhism institutionalises collective community memorisation of Sikh history and maintaining effective remembrance of those who endured sufferings for the sake of the faith. Let the operation be part of the Sikh ardas and let us all pray that no one suffers such violence and agony ever again.

#indira gandhi #operation bluestar #Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, says 'Goldy Brar the brain behind murder'

2
Nation

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu cancels press conference in Doha

3
Punjab Sidhu Moosewala murder

Lawrence Bishnoi, a college dropout, the gangster graduated in crime from Chandigarh; watch video

4
Himachal

Himachal medical colleges lose senior faculty to AIIMS

5
Delhi

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

6
Punjab

CCTV footage showing two boys taking selfies seconds after Sidhu Moosewala left his house under scanner

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'

8
Punjab

2 PRTC conductors booked for fraud; 'pocketed' Rs 1L daily

9
Nation

Remarks on Prophet: BJP removes Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar Jindal

10
Amritsar

Sikhs should learn use of modern weapons, says Akal Takht Jathedar on Operation Bluestar anniversary

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, said ‘Goldy Brar main brain behind murder’
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, says 'Goldy Brar the brain behind murder'

A college dropout, Bishnoi graduated in crime from city
Punjab Sidhu Moosewala murder

Lawrence Bishnoi, a college dropout, the gangster graduated in crime from Chandigarh; watch video

Hottest June day in 5 yrs, no respite in sight
Chandigarh

Hottest June day in Chandigarh in 5 years, no respite in sight

Farmer’s entrepreneurship earns him chapter in Class XII book
Haryana

Yamunanagar farmer's entrepreneurship earns him chapter in Class XII book

World environment day: Rise in temperature caused faster snowmelt in March, April
Himachal

World environment day: Rise in temperature caused faster snowmelt in Himachal in March, April

Shah Rukh Khan’s first look in ‘Jawan’ takes Internet by storm; Salman Khan says ‘Mere jawan bhai ready hai’; Netizens unleash hilarious meme-fest over actor’s scruffy avatar
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan': Netizens unleash hilarious meme-fest over actor's scruffy avatar; Salman Khan says 'Mere jawan bhai ready hai'

Video: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would tell him 'being a Sikh…'
Trending

Video: Sidhu Moosewala's mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would always tell him 'being a Sikh…'

Ontario polls: Six Punjabis win
Bathinda

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Top News

Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army

Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army

Next generation corvettes are part of Indian Navy’s ongoing ...

Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism

Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...

Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided

Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided

This is the first time Elon Musk has threatened to walk away...

Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house

Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house

Video shows some people getting their pictures clicked with ...

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect from Haryana; 2 killers had stayed with him

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'

Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad

Cities

View All

Amid tight security, Bluestar anniversary observed peacefully at Golden temple

Sikhs should learn use of modern weapons, says Akal Takht Jathedar on Operation Bluestar anniversary

Operation Bluestar anniversary: Holy city Amritsar turns fortress

Massive police bandobast ahead of the Operation Bluestar anniversary holds back tourist flow to Amritsar

Amritsar: Organisation takes out 'freedom parade' on Operation Bluestar anniversary

Apart from planting saplings, need felt to save water, check plastic use & cause less pollution

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, said ‘Goldy Brar main brain behind murder’

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, says 'Goldy Brar the brain behind murder'

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

A college dropout, Bishnoi graduated in crime from city

Lawrence Bishnoi, a college dropout, the gangster graduated in crime from Chandigarh; watch video

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu admitted to Chandigarh's PGIMER

Mohali MC turmoil: Punjab Congress president Raja Warring meets Rishav Jain

Hottest June day in Chandigarh in 5 years, no respite in sight

PGI's Virology Department lab gets WHO accreditation

Rashly driven SUV hits biker on Delhi road; video goes viral

Rashly driven SUV hits biker on Delhi road; video goes viral

Enforcement Directorate conducts raids against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi High Court declines urgent hearing to plea against stay on prayers at Mughal Mosque in Qutub Minar complex

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

Engg student dies at PTU, campus erupts in protests

Engg student dies at PTU, campus erupts in protests

Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian's murder: 5 more held, police hint at league rivalry

Ban on single-use plastic can't be effective without robust strategy

Ghallughara Diwas: Security beefed up in Jalandhar

4 Rajya Sabha members have Jalandhar connect

PSPCL drive against power theft yields ~13.82 cr in five months

PSPCL drive against power theft yields Rs 13.82 cr in five months

One tests positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Open House: Is negligence on MC's part over poor condition of multi-storey parking acceptable?

Ludhiana city gets 50 MLD effluent treatment plant

Short film ‘Ambient sound of bamboos’ released

Navjot Sidhu taken to PGI Chandigarh for medical examination

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu admitted to Chandigarh's PGIMER

Fire breaks out in forest area, Patiala DC orders probe

World Environment Day: Plantation drive held, vertical garden established in Patiala

Court stays AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh's conviction