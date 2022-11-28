Look before you leap online

Subhash C Sharma

NEWS of cyber frauds is notoriously routine these days. Their recurrence has inspired a TV serial, Jamtara, which throws light on how crafty fellows dupe not just the gullible people but even the cyber-savvy ones.

Months ago, my wife made an online purchase. However, she eventually experienced her own Jamtara moment, losing about Rs 50,000 in the process. Though shocked, I put on a reassuring face and tried to console her. Then, we dashed to the bank and the police station. The bank officials were helpful, but helpless, and understandably so. For the police, who have to deal with graver crimes, it was just another routine case. After some effort, we managed to file a formal handwritten complaint. Thus reassured, we went back home.

Weeks passed; our occasional enquires at the police station hardly stirred much optimism. Gradually, we reconciled ourselves to the inevitable, though the loss and the trickster getting away just like that rankled.

When all seemed lost, suddenly, the rusty wheels of fortune turned for the better. It all started with a congratulatory call to a former student of mine on his having earned yet another laurel during his career in the police force. While doing so, this cyber fraud was not even remotely in my thoughts. Weeks later, the idea just came like a flash: why not speak to him? But it was followed by the Hamletian dilemma: to speak or not; won’t it be indiscreet? I dithered. My wife’s insistent logic clinched the issue: the financial loss was secondary; apprehending the culprit to stop him from claiming more victims was more important. And off went my hesitant message to him.

Lo and behold! Then on, things were on the fast track. The cyber cell swung into action and a fresh case was registered. I remained in touch with the officials. Soon came the edifying information that the culprit had been identified and his antecedents known. And after yet another interlude of suspenseful silence, an SMS flashed before our unbelieving eyes: an amount of Rs 49,989 had been credited to our bank account!

The police brought this story to a happy end and I hope that the fraudster will be brought to book soon. And there is a simple lesson for the consumers: look before you leap online.