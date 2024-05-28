Moderation is the key to a fulfilling life

Jayanti Dutta

MY father often quoted a Bengali proverb, Kom khao, beshi khabe. This oxymoron of a phrase, which meant ‘eat less, you will eat more’, would whet our curiosity.

Recently, I came across a study involving rhesus monkeys, conducted by the National Primate Research Centre at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, US. The study began in 1989 with 76 monkeys, which were divided into two groups. One group continued having a normal diet, while the other was put on a ‘calorie restriction’ diet. The monkeys in the second group ate smaller meals but not so small as to cause malnutrition.

The researchers meticulously monitored the monkeys’ diet and behaviour over the years. What they discovered was nothing short of extraordinary. It seemed that those monkeys which consumed fewer calories exhibited signs of slower aging compared to their counterparts which indulged in lavish feasts. Twenty years down the line, 37 per cent of the first group of monkeys on a normal diet died of age-related diseases, while only 13 per cent in the restricted diet group died. About 16 monkeys in the normal diet group became diabetic or pre-diabetic, while those in the other group were virtually free of diseases. They rarely developed heart diseases or cancer; their brains were agile and they appeared to be biologically younger. They also lived longer than the average age. Since rhesus monkeys are closely related to humans, this study is significant for us. It is not about deprivation or draconian dieting regimes. It’s about finding a balance between nourishment and longevity, a concept that resonates deeply with the wisdom passed down through generations. The proverb Kom khao beshi khabe makes sense because if you eat less, you will live longer and thus eat more. Therein lies the beauty of ancient wisdom: it often reveals profound truths in seemingly simple phrases.

Let’s approach the dinner table with the wisdom of the ages guiding our choices. Instead of mindlessly devouring one plateful after another, we should savour each bite, cherishing the flavours and nourishing our body. It’s not about restriction but rather about mindful consumption, a practice that honours the delicate balance between indulgence and longevity.

As we peer through the lens of science and tradition, we begin to see a harmonious convergence of knowledge. The US monkey experiment and the Bengali folk wisdom may seem worlds apart, but their message rings clear: moderation is the key to a vibrant and fulfilling life. So, when you sit down for a meal, take a moment to reflect on the sagacity of ages past and the discoveries of modern science. In that moment, you will find a path to a healthier, happier and more nourished existence — one where you eat less, live longer and ultimately, have more of what truly matters: the richness of life itself.