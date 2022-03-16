Nothing short of a miracle

Col HP Singh (retd)

I WAS interrupted by a phone call from my bank service provider, enquiring if I had made a financial transaction, to which I replied in the negative. ‘Sirjee, you have been duped by a fraudster.’ My heart skipped a beat and I felt blood drain from my face when I realised that almost Rs 3 lakh had been debited from my account. I felt a wave of panic. ‘I have deactivated your net banking to prevent further transactions and reported the matter to the bank,’ he said.

I mustered courage to hold my head and not let anyone see how deeply I was pained. Given my cautious nature and being meticulous in matters money, this slip-up was the last thing expected from me. A pregnant silence followed as my quivering lips declared my blunder. Seeing a blank expression on my face, my son quietly hugged me, providing some relief.

Even though my family didn’t let guilt get the better of me, I slept fitfully that night haunted by the loss of my hard-earned money. How could I be so naive and share my Aadhaar card number and OTP with a stranger! I have lived an honest life, never snatching anybody’s share, then why had God been so inconsiderate? If at all, I had to give away this money, it could better have gone to charity. ‘A fool and money are soon parted,’ my English teacher’s oft-quoted words reverberated in my agitated mind, full of regret and anguish.

Next morning, I lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police. I had no connections or influence to generate optimism, and as time passed, the little hope I had, gave way to despair. My psychologist wife tried to assuage the hurt, using best of her professional skills by rationalising that things could have been much worse; thankfully it was just money and not somebody’s life. I found myself coping by surrendering to the divine will to calm my nerves.

A few days later, the bank official called up asking me to check my bank balance. There was a sparkle of tears in my eyes when I saw the entire amount credited back. The police officer pursuing the case too confirmed that the swindler had been tracked. In that moment of amazement, I had to reassure myself that I was in a real world and not dreaming. I had never believed in miracles till that moment.

I am overwhelmed with gratitude for people like the bank official and the policemen. They deserve admiration for working with alacrity and a great sense of duty. Whatever happens, happens for the good; one wonders if this episode too happened with a divine purpose. It makes me feel that you are not alone; the universe has your back.