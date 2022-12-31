 Of revdi, papad and laddoo : The Tribune India

Of revdi, papad and laddoo

Of revdi, papad and laddoo

Photo for representation. Tribune file photo



Lalit Mohan

SOMETIMES, politicians need to be careful in their choice of metaphors. A Chief Minister, in a TV interview, said revdis (such as free laptops, bus rides, tax breaks or even some units of electricity on the house) were insignificant when compared to the Rs 15 lakh-in-each-bank-account papad that was bandied about a few years ago.

I checked their respective prices in terms of weight. Revdi costs about Rs 500 a kilo and papad a little over Rs 300. So, the comparison is inapt. Besides, one is sweet and the other salty. Laddoo, of which the ghee-saturated besan variety comes at upwards of Rs 800 per kg, would compare better. Either way, it is hardly a matter for our politicians, and even the Election Commission, to get worked up about. The electors take them with a pinch of, well, salt.

But the laddoo dream did linger for a while, until some spoilsport called it a chunavi jumla (election gimmick). Till then many people had hoped it would materialise. According to a news report, Dnyaneshwar Janardhan Awate, a small farmer in Aurangabad, even had his dream come true briefly when, out of the blue, one day in August 2021 he found Rs 15,34,634 in his bank account. In the earnest belief that a hope kindled in 2013 had finally become a reality, he even wrote to the Prime Minister, thanking him for it and started withdrawing the money to construct a house.

Alas, he was soon told that because of an error in punching the number, money that was meant for the Pimpalwadi village panchayat had landed in his bank account. He had already taken out Rs 9 lakh. He was asked to return it. He has requested that the payback be allowed in instalments. Imagine regurgitating a laddoo of which you may have already eaten more than half!

Awate’s case is an exception. Jumlas of all sizes — from revdi to laddoo — are par for the course in our elections. The netas know it and so do the voters. No one takes them seriously and, therefore, neither should the EC. It should, instead, institute awards for the most inventive ones. But woe to the politician who promises a whopper and then actually delivers. You have to play the game by its rules.

As for those who don’t have the imagination to come up with new jumlas, the EC can keep a recycle bin outside its office. Old promises that may have been forgotten can be dusted up and recommissioned. A list of authorised poll gimmicks, like that of approved election symbols, will go a long way towards levelling the playing field.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic post after cricketer Rishabh Pant's accident

2
Trending

After Andrew Tate gets arrested, Greta Thunberg rests Twitter feud by schooling him one last time over ‘recycling’

3
Science Technology

Apple Watch ECG sensor can predict stress level accurately: Study

4
Brand Connect

Lifetime Keto + ACV Gummies Reviews - Cheap Brand or Worthy ACV Keto Gummy?

5
Business

Adani group takes control of NDTV, buys founders Roys’ stake at 17 per cent premium to open offer price

6
Sports

Rishabh Pant suffered serious injuries on his forehead, knee: BCCI

7
Nation

Govt hikes interest rates on NSC, post office deposits; no change in PPF rate

8
World

Divisive social media star Andrew Tate detained in Romania on charges of human trafficking, rape

9
Nation

PM Modi had returned to work after father's demise too

10
Punjab

Two days after landing in Canada , Patiala youth dies

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

Huge undercurrent against BJP, opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Huge undercurrent against BJP, opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Says he considers RSS/BJP as his guru, they constantly remin...

Biting cold grips North India; dense fog in Delhi, Punjab while bright sunny in Shimla

Biting cold grips north India; dense fog in Delhi and Punjab while it's bright and sunny in Shimla

Temp likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius by January 2

9 killed as SUV rams into luxury bus in Gujarat

9 killed as SUV rams into luxury bus in Gujarat

The accident occurs on a national highway near Vesma village...

Rishabh Pant's undergoes plastic surgery for facial injuries; brain and spine MRI scan results normal after car accident

Rishabh Pant undergoes plastic surgery for facial injuries; brain and spine MRI scan results normal after car accident

'Gadi aaram se chalaya kar': Old video of Shikhar Dhawan advising Rishabh Pant not to drive fast surfaces

'Gadi aaram se chalaya kar': Old video of Shikhar Dhawan advising Rishabh Pant not to drive fast surfaces


Cities

View All

With delimitation underway, city abuzz with political activities

With delimitation underway, city abuzz with political activities

MC property tax windows to remain open today

City all set to ring in New Year with elan

Man held for killing migratory birds

Punjab, J&K girls shine in sports

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C | Amritsar 2.8°C

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C, Amritsar at 2.8°C

Farmers victims of corporate houses: Rakesh Tikait

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Punjab Local Government Department terminates Mohali Mayor’s membership

Punjab Local Government Department terminates Mohali Mayor’s membership

2K cops to keep vigil on revellers

PGI to get 150-bed critical care block

808 winged guests arrive in Chandigarh for winter sojourn

2 cousins killed in Panchkula hit-&-run

Ban on mining, non-essential construction as air quality dips in Delhi

Ban on mining, non-essential construction as air quality dips in Delhi

AAP protests outside BJP leader’s house, seeks FIR under SC Act

BJP made empty promises to slum-dwellers, says AAP leader

Notification on cyberattacks gets L-G’s approval

Jalandhar all set to ring in New Year

Jalandhar all set to ring in New Year

Solve ash problem by January 5, plant management told

Looking Back 2022: In Kapurthala district, drug-related crimes showed need for checks

National Badminton Championship: At 14, Hoshiarpur girl wins silver in U-19, sets record

Punjab, J&K girls shine in DAV games

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire at multi-storey shawl shop

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire at multi-storey shawl shop

Over 3K cops to guard city on New Year’s Eve

Robbery case solved, three nabbed with weapons, cash

Need to improve facilities at night shelters in city

City to face cold wave, dense fog in coming days

Truck operators block national highway near Shambhu; police divert traffic

Truck operators block national highway near Shambhu; police divert traffic

Financial woes, protests took centre stage at Punjabi varsity

Cheema takes stock of ongoing development projects in district

Two days after landing in Canada , Patiala youth dies

Civil Surgeon inspects working of dialysis unit