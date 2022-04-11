One is never too old

One is never too old

Picture for representational purpose only.

Chetana Vaishnavi

Several years ago, a visiting professor to our organisation began his talk with an impish smile, ‘When I was a young adult, I thought that at 50 a person is old. But as I turned 50, I realised that 60 defined old age. Now, I am 64 years of age and I still believe that I am not old!’ I suppose this is what all Baby Boomers are thinking at present and this is what the Generation X will also think by the next decade or so.

We, too, were brought up with the belief that turning 50 meant the beginning of old age. When my father turned 50, I had thought he had become old. Days before his golden jubilee, I started writing his biography in poetry form, which I presented to him as a book on his birthday. It was my way of consoling him! In my early 30s, while I was in America, I had asked a senior Indian colleague who was to turn 50, ‘Oh, so now you will be old?’ ‘No!’ she said, alarmed, ‘No, I do not intend to be old!’

Sometimes back, my son came and told me that one of his friends had asked, ‘Are you taking your old parents out?’ ‘What did you say?’ I queried. He said he had answered him in the affirmative. I asked him why there was a prefix of ‘old’ attached to parents. ‘Did you agree your parents are old?’ I questioned him. He felt embarrassed. What is the definition of being old? People of our generation are looking after their parents devotedly and are still selflessly managing the endless problems of their children! Old age is not defined by what other people perceive.

Recently, there was a news report stating ‘Old age now begins at 80!’ Ian Robertson, a Scottish neuroscientist and clinical psychologist at Trinity College, Dublin, who has been studying the effect of age on the brain, realised that people had become younger by roughly 10 years. The extent to which people can retain their faculties after 50 years was subjective to their activities, including a healthy diet, sufficient exercise, mental stimulation and stress-free social life.

An ageless comedy written by Saumya Joshi and converted into a film, 102 Not Out, depicts a 102-year-old man, who jovially disregards old age to accomplish his goal, and seeks to get rid of all the negative, unenthusiastic and boring elements surrounding him. Not only that, he also looks after his grumpy 75-year-old son, who believes he is too old and fragile to enjoy life.

In a lighter vein, everyone born in this world is old! Because don’t we ask little children, ‘How old are you?’ And they meekly answer — three years old, five years old and so on!

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Imran Khan tried to sack Pakistan Army Chief Gen Bajwa before ouster: Reports

2
Entertainment

Nimrat Kaur gets a handwritten letter from Amitabh Bachchan; the actress can't control her happiness, check out her reaction

3
World

Pakistan political crisis: PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif, PTI's Qureshi submit nomination papers for PM's post

4
Punjab

Ex-MLA Surjit Dhiman expelled from party after he questions Raja Warring's appointment as Punjab Congress chief

5
World

Pakistan immigration authorities on high alert to catch fleeing govt officials after Imran Khan's ouster

6
Punjab

Will take everyone along, says new Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Raja Warring

7
Entertainment

Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ousting teaches these two things, says Simi Garewal

8
World

Pakistan National Assembly to meet again on Monday to elect new PM

9
Nation

'Congress should set its own house in order': Mayawati slams Rahul Gandhi over alliance claims

10
Nation

Parboiled rice controversy: Telangana CM to lead TRS protest in Delhi; seeks 100 pc 'Punjab-like' procurement

Don't Miss

View All
Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back
Trending

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back

Top Stories

Pakistan Parl to elect new PM today

Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: National Assembly to elect new PM today

Imran Khan tried to ‘replace’ army chief: Media reports | Bi...

Protests rage, pressure mounts on Lankan President, PM to resign

Protests rage, pressure mounts on Lankan President, PM to resign

More Tamils flee to India | Nepal central bank guv sacked am...

Biden to speak with PM ahead of 2+2 meet today

Joe Biden to speak with PM Modi ahead of 2+2 meet today

Will discuss Covid pandemic, climate, global economy

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

Blames them for tardy sacrilege probe

Day later, Congress expels Sidhu loyalist Dhiman

Day later, Congress expels Navjot Singh Sidhu loyalist Surjit Dhiman

Raja Warring, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal re...

Cities

View All

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

4 gangsters among 16 held with arms & ammunition

Depleting green cover a cause for concern in Amritsar

Gang involved in smuggling weapons, drugs busted, 2 held

New Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh assumes charge

Mansa youth confronts minister with ‘chitta’

Mansa youth confronts minister with 'chitta'

No halt for train, Bhucho residents block railway track

Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Three gunshots fired at man in Mohali Phase 5 market, car taken away

Day 1: Few turn up for paid booster shot in Chandigarh

Portion of under-construction building at Plaksha University collapses, one dead

Bike-sharing: Chandigarh to get 1,250 more cycles, 155 docking stations in June

Orange alert on heatwave in delhi

Orange alert on heatwave in delhi

16 women die after delivery every month in four major govt hospitals of Delhi: RTI

Fire at Ghazipur landfill site, no casualty: Officials

JNUSU, ABVP trade charges after two groups of students clash in JNU

Fire breaks out at Delhi godown, no injuries

Centre seeks report on child labour at potato farms

Centre seeks report on child labour at potato farms in Kapurthala

Notice served on city school over sale of books at designated place

Not paid salaries, PUNBUS staff threaten strike

My aim is to set up govt college, stadium says Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, Phillaur MLA

Policy for safeguarding interests of NRIs on govt agenda: Minister

Nine-year-old missing boy found murdered in Ludhiana

Nine-year-old missing boy found murdered in Ludhiana

Complete storm water drainage project on war footing: Chandigarh Road residents

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

BJP takes out 'bhagwa' march on Ram Navami in Ludhiana

Focus on improving health, education says Daljit Singh Grewal, Ludhiana East MLA

7 held for kabaddi promoter’s murder

7 held for kabaddi promoter's murder

Excise officials raid book shops

No plan to merge depts: Punjabi varsity