Passing on a book for posterity

On a recent trip to Sri Lanka, I spent my final days in the historic city of Galle along its southwest coast. In one of the old Dutch manors converted into a boutique hotel where I stayed, I ended up losing myself in the hotel’s library which was made up of a motley of books left behind by travellers like me.
As my departure approached, I realised that I would be robbing myself of happiness if I too did not leave behind a book of my own for the small library that gave me company. And so, without giving it a second thought, I opened the only book that I could find in my bag — a collection of travel stories by eminent writers from across the world and edited by Ruskin Bond — and penned a short message for all future travellers who might end up reading my book.
This was perhaps the first time that I voluntarily parted with a book, and that too one that I had not yet finished, but something about leaving it behind felt very right.
Over time, I have parted with many books — most of them involuntarily, unfortunately. Because of my love of books, I never refuse lending a book from my humble library to anyone who asks for it. But sadly, very few people return them. And even though I have lost some precious, author-signed copies in the process, I still never refuse to lend a book to anyone who asks for it.
But leaving behind my book in Sri Lanka felt exhilarating! There’s something profound when I think that a stranger would read the book I left behind. Who would be its readers, I wondered. Which country would they be from? And how would they react to the short message I had scribbled on the first page? Would they enjoy reading the book? Would they relate to the parts that left a mark on me? In the flurry of these questions, I realised that the whole point of reading is that everyone relates to books in their own ways.
A few years ago in Colombia, I gave a Rs 10 currency note to a Venezuelan immigrant who was waiting tables. When he saw that I was from India, he mentioned his fascination with Mahatma Gandhi and I gifted him the only Indian currency I had at the moment — a Rs 10 note — as something to remember our short acquaintance. Ever since, I have started carrying small Indian currency notes as souvenirs for people I meet while visiting a new country.
This year, after the experience of leaving behind Ruskin Bond’s book in Galle, I have added another item to my list — leaving behind a book that I love in a part of the cities that I get to visit. This way, my adventures shall continue long after my feet are back home.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery
While she primes up spending on infrastructure to create job...
Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Congress
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the salar...
India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberatin...
Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM
In her 2022-23 Budget speech, the Minister says this is an ‘...
Budget: 30 per cent tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 per cent TDS on buy/sale
The tax proposals will come into effect from April 1 after t...