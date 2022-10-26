Plant a tree, wherever you go

Rameshinder Singh Sandhu

DURING a garden tour recently, I spotted countless trees planted by several former US Presidents at the White House in Washington DC. One of them, dating back to the 19th century, was planted by Andrew Jackson, who served as the seventh President. I was reminded of my green initiative which I had started a year and a half ago back home in India. I had planted over 100 saplings of various trees. I planted them wherever I went, right from the homes of relatives and friends to temples and schools. As I finished my US tour, I thought of leaving a 'green mark' there too.

I phoned my cousin, also my host in Washington DC, and shared my idea. The next evening, we visited a nursery where a young and cheerful plant lover recommended the cherry blossom to us, considering that it was the fall season. "Now, you don't have to leave home to enjoy the cherry blossom festival," he said as we bid him adieu, holding the plant, along with a large sack of freshly fertilised soil.

My cousin had already decided on a home for the cherry blossom. It was the site of his upcoming home, deep inside the countryside in Virginia. We headed straight there; his family members and other relatives had already gathered. With minutes left for the sunset, we wasted no time and began to dig. Soon, the plantation commenced and everyone came forward to offer their blessings, besides being all praise for this idea. Once the blossom was planted, we took turns to water it.

An aunt said, "Imagine the joy you will feel during your next visit on seeing it having grown." My cousin chipped in, "Imagine the magical experience if we all begin to plant a tree, be it during a visit to India or wherever else we travel to."

Growing trees is, no doubt, one of the best ways to addressing environmental concerns such as global warming and climate change. Every individual's contribution, even through one tree alone, can make a big difference. Why leave a place with just memories and souvenirs, why not leave something behind? And, what could be better than a tree? A green mark forever, bonding us beautifully with myriad places of this wonderful world.