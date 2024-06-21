Popularising yoga in Japan

BK Goswami

YOGA has still not conquered Japan in the way it has some of the Western world. Among its followers in Japan, it is not known so much as yoga, but by its Japanese name, Shin-shin-toitsu-do (unification of the mind and body). Other names are Okido Yoga and Meridian Yoga.

Yoga’s Japanese version began in the 1900s when a martial artist, Nakamura Tempu, introduced it. This mixture of Indian and Japanese traditions focuses on establishing a strong mind-body connection. But yoga remained a relatively exotic practice for most of the last century. And it might have languished in a ‘yes, it is there’ status but for a woman called Minako Kuno.

It was sheer chance that she came into contact with yoga guru BKS Iyengar. A medical practitioner, Kuno was clinical in her appraisal of the science called yoga. As Iyengar’s methodical explanations appealed to her trained mind, she became a committed convert to yoga. This happened in the early 1980s. Since then, she has visited India more than 50 times. Every time she visits this country, she brings along other Japanese enthusiasts. They are mostly professionals in their fields. But there are also men and women who could be your next-door neighbours. This eclectic group has one unifying force — Kuno, or rather, Madam Kuno, as they respectfully call this woman who is getting on in years but is still sprightly. And they are all committed to yoga.

While yoga is her life’s driving mission, she has found other acts of faith as well. Her devotion to Mother Teresa began when she first visited Calcutta and met her. After that, she would find one reason or the other to include Calcutta in almost every trip to India so that she could meet her. The last time she came to Calcutta was in 1997 to attend Mother Teresa’s funeral. She continues to organise photographic exhibitions on the life and activities of the icon in cities in Japan.

Kuno’s links with India have grown over the years. The basic motivation is the love for yoga, but it is also to introduce the Japanese people to the many splendours of India, especially those with a Buddhist heritage. Her love for India is all-embracing, and it includes the marginalised and the poor. That’s why her itinerary includes visits to orphanages and schools for children with special needs. It is in recognition of her outstanding social service that Kuno was conferred an award by the wife of then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2017.

After a lifetime of promoting India-Japan links through yoga and charitable activities, Kuno remains an incredible testimony to the power of yoga. She still has the energy of people decades younger to her, and a passion for yoga that remains undiminished. That’s why you can still see her busily conducting classes every morning at one of her yoga centres in Japan.

Thanks to her work, yoga is no longer an unfamiliar name in Japan. Instead, it brings forth a warm smile.

