Punjab’s man for all seasons

Maj Gen Raj Mehta (Retd)

It was a long-drawn-out meeting with the then Punjab CM, Parkash Singh Badal. The 60-odd bureaucrats, academics and museum experts had arrived to discuss the execution plan of the under-construction Punjab State War Heroes’ Memorial and Museum, adjoining Guru Ki Wadali at Chheharta in Amritsar, where Guru Hargobind was born. I had been invited by the Director, Defence Services’ Welfare, who had been nominated to oversee the project.

The CM heard the animated discussion about the implementation of his dream project, his ode to ‘Sikhi’ — the unprecedented amalgam of theological foundations; razor-sharp identification of ends-ways-means to project the founder’s vision of a brave new religion; the need for courage, stoicism, heroism and sacrifice by believers to attain their goal; a religion that synergised the best teachings of the world’s religions with the prescient vision of its founder, Guru Nanak.

The CM had selected the museum site because of its proximity to the sixth Guru’s birthplace. It was thus assumed that the museum should take off from Guru Hargobind’s contribution. All that was left to bring closure to the discussion was the CM’s approval.

‘I have a view I’d like to share, sir,’ I said. The silence was deafening. That’s when the grand old patriarch spoke, his infectious smile lighting up the suddenly tense conference hall: ‘General saab, mainu lagda ae tussi panchaan di rai ton hatt ke kujh bolna chaunde ho. Bolo (I think you want to speak your mind. Go ahead).’ A seasoned politician, he said in Punjabi that he always sought contrary views, if well reasoned. ‘Let’s hear him out. I can always disagree,’ he added cheerfully in impeccable English. Relieved and surprised by his easy acceptance of differing views, I smiled in agreement. We all did.

I explained why the ‘Sikhi’ story should start with the sixth-century Bhakti reform movement, which reached its zenith by spreading across northern India from the 15th century onwards, with Guru Nanak becoming one of its principal reformers and founding Sikhism. I also suggested that the template should encompass ‘Greater Punjab’ — its topography, history, culture, music, language, habitat and people’s remarkable psyche. Sikhism emerged from this potpourri due to Guru Nanak’s vision, I opined.

His smile widened. His remarks conveyed his approval and became the museum’s touchstone. Today, it encompasses the history of India predating Alexander the Great’s invasion and extends to Independent India’s wars. Sikhism is described from the times of Guru Nanak onwards with panache and objectivity.

Badal was a true leader of Punjab; he valued its rich history. He was a man for all seasons.