Reopening the Kashmiri wounds

Col PS Randhawa (retd)

The recent movie The Kashmir Files has brought back memories of the autumn of 1989. Winter was setting in but the political tempo in the Kashmir valley was at an all-time high. Frequent strikes were leading to road blockades and anti-Indian crescendo was in the air. Army convoys were subjected to protests by frenzied crowds. Major roads were dotted with Pakistani flags. The Army was on wait and watch.

We were located near Kupwara. Our unit co-located with a village where a few houses were just about hugging the boundary wall of our unit. Our unit ammunition magazine was located about 3 km away. Another village (W) was located en route to the location of the ammunition magazine. The boys guarding the ammunition were supplied rations and meals from our unit through patrolling.

The village adjoining our unit had four-five houses of Hindus. One house was next to our guard post. Our CO, on morning PT or evening stroll, would often interact with the locals and Hindu families residing in the village. The locals would assure us that no harm would come to their Hindu brothers. However, Hindu families were guarded in their approach and often avoided coming into contact with Army personnel. One could guess that they did not want to be seen as some kind of informers. None of them talked about leaving their homes.

The village W also had about four to five Hindu families. Whenever I visited the ammunition magazine, I interacted with them. One particular Hindu family was rather affluent and had a much bigger house with amenities. They were quite well-read. I used to assure them, tell them not to leave their houses, and let us know if anybody threatens them. They would nod in agreement but one could sense their helplessness. We were not there with them all the time. In fact, the Hindu family heads would avoid being seen with Army personnel and even told us not to visit them lest they are targeted by militants.

As the situation in the Valley started deteriorating, trucks carrying Hindu families became a frequent sight on roads. The families from the village, neighbouring our unit, moved out in almost complete secrecy and our guard did not get the wind of it. The complete guard faced our CO’s wrath.

Later, Subedar Majors of the units located in the Valley were sent out to Hindu migrant camps. The aim was to motivate them to return or at least point out the people who had threatened them to leave. No one volunteered to come back.

On my next visit to the village, I found that all Hindu families had left. Out of curiosity, I went to that affluent family’s house. It was deserted. The household items were gone and a few broken pots were lying scattered. A book was lying on the floor. Quite ironically, it was titled, Scoundrels and Scalawags.