 Sarojini Naidu’s peerless wit : The Tribune India

Sarojini Naidu’s peerless wit

Sarojini Naidu’s peerless wit

Sarojini Naidu. File photo



Manisha Pandey Tiwari

WITH the election campaign in Karnataka entering the final phase, political leaders have stepped up name-calling, thus creating an atmosphere of negativity. This is in stark contrast to the times when humour was well utilised to defuse political tensions during the freedom struggle. Many of our renowned leaders evoked hilarity, including Sarojini Naidu, who was good at making witty remarks about her peers without giving offence.

Sarojini was closely associated with Gandhi and even followed him to jail on several occasions. Gandhi was impressed by her; he wrote in Young India: ‘She has wonderful charm of manner and is tireless in her duties… I have compared her to Mirabai…’

Sarojini’s relationship with Gandhi was special. It was she who called him ‘our adorable Mickey Mouse’. ‘He enjoyed this name as much as anyone and asked all sorts of questions about Mickey Mouse, whom he never had seen on the screen,’ wrote Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit in her autobiography.

Sarojini regarded laughter as the most precious of her God-given gifts. This gift was put to ample use when she time and again found her colleagues stressed and restless. She would lighten the mood and brighten the faces of everyone around. Her jokes were well-intended and were always taken in the right spirit. Sardar Patel had once observed, ‘Whenever she entered any room or a congregation, it appeared as if a thousand lights were at once lit.’

Among the anecdotes relating to Nehru — whom she often called ‘Prince Charming’ — here is a hilarious one: at a high-profile tea party where Nehru received all the feminine attention, Sarojini playfully called out, ‘Jawahar, take your cap off and disillusion the girls.’ She had endearments even for Sardar Patel, whom she called ‘Bardoli Bull’, and Acharya Kriplani, whom she dubbed ‘Scarecrow’, probably due to the former’s big frame and latter’s lean one. In the same vein, she made fun of herself also; once after a public meeting, when photographers were struggling to get a perfect angle for her photograph, she exclaimed, ‘Come on boys, hurry up. I am the same on all sides — fat and round.’

Politics nowadays has become such a nasty business that humour does not find any place in it; politicians are degrading their rivals by making derogatory remarks. Let’s hope that the present generation of politicians will draw inspiration from the light-hearted ways of our leaders of yore, especially Sarojini Naidu.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Drunk Indian-origin driver kills 2 teenagers in US car crash

2
J & K

5 Army personnel killed in blast during anti-terrorist operation in J-K's Rajouri

3
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked following landslide in Himachal's Mandi

4
Punjab

Former Punjab Assembly speaker Charanjit Atwal joins BJP

5
Nation

Do not use terrorism for diplomatic point-scoring: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

6
Chandigarh

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh says no to lie-detector test in 'molestation' case

7
Diaspora

Video: Sikh restaurant owner 'receives' threats over anti-Khalistan video in London, alleges miscreants 'licked pictures of wife, daughter and threatened to rape them'

8
Delhi

YouTuber Agastay Chauhan dies in horrific bike crash while trying to reach 300 kmph speed

9
Patiala

Patiala contractor's murderer arrested; police say business rivalry behind crime

10
Diaspora

'Sydney temple defaced with anti-India graffiti'

Don't Miss

View All
Yuvraj Singh’s funny take on spat between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli; ‘advises’ soft drink company to sign them for its ‘thand rakh’ campaign
Trending

Yuvraj Singh 'advises' soft drink company to sign Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli for its 'thand rakh' campaign

City-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces
Amritsar

Amritsar-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Rain forecast for Sunday
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Rain forecast for Sunday

Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

UP Police cashes in on Virat-Gambhir face-off, its tweet goes viral
Trending

UP Police cashes in on Virat-Gambhir face-off, its tweet goes viral

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Top News

Fresh firefight begins in J-K’s Rajouri

Fresh firefight begins in J-K’s Rajouri

5 Army personnel were killed and a major was injured on Frid...

Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

Charles to be crowned King in thousand-year-old Coronation ceremony

Charles to be crowned King in thousand-year-old Coronation ceremony

SCO: EAM also rejects China overtures to keep LAC aside

SCO: EAM also rejects China overtures to keep LAC aside

Biden picks Indian-American Neera Tanden as new domestic policy adviser

Biden picks Indian-American Neera Tanden as new domestic policy adviser

Tanden was initially nominated by Biden to head the Office o...


Cities

View All

PIDB set to invite fresh bids for Urban Estate convention centre

PIDB set to invite fresh bids for Urban Estate convention centre

Residents of Sultanwind Road localities complain of contaminated water supply

Gang of robbers busted, 1 held

4th accused held in firing case

Slain Suri’s brother alleges gunshots fired at him, police say matter under investigation

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

FIR registered over ‘favour’ granted to GMSH chemist

FIR registered over ‘favour’ granted to GMSH chemist

MRI, CT machines on the blink at PGI Emergency; patients peeved

Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

2 illegal rehab centres raided in P’kula, 37 inmates rescued

Two women among 4 held for snatching chain

Teen stabbed to death near Sarai Kale Khan

Teen stabbed to death near Sarai Kale Khan

Cyber criminals posing as Army men arrested

Rs 1,086 crore dues pending, over 100 unsold flats sealed in Noida

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: People with disabilities, elderly cast vote from home

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: People with disabilities, elderly cast vote from home

Jagir Kaur: Release ‘Bandi Singhs’

Dalit leader Chandan Grewal returns to AAP

Sushil Kumar Rinku a traitor, voters will teach him lesson, says Navjot Sidhu

Day after, another shot at petrol station in US

Plumes of dust irk commuters

Plumes of dust irk commuters

Policewoman suspended for wrongly indicting shopkeeper

‘Illegal’ constructions go unchecked in Zone D areas: PAC to MC chief

Guv remembers Ramgarhia, ex-Prez

Health Dept pulls up socks, prepares to tackle dengue

Medical college empanelled for cochlear implant surgery

Medical college empanelled for cochlear implant surgery

People above 40 vulnerable to heart diseases: Interventional cardiologist

Punjabi blogging need of hour, says varsity Vice-Chancellor

Over 500 students take part in inter-polytechnic tech fest

Awareness drive on energy conservation