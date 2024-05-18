Setting a green example in the neighbourhood

Mehak Jonjua

LIVING in a Noida locality, I was fortunate to witness a remarkable transition towards green sustainability initiated by our close-knit community. It all started one monsoon evening during our monthly neighbourhood gathering under an expansive banyan tree, where the aroma of chai mingled with lively conversations. One of our neighbours, a passionate advocate for environmental conservation, shared her concerns about the growing menace of plastic waste in our area. Her words ignited a spark within us, and together we resolved to turn our concerns into action.

A family known for its exquisite garden led the way by setting up composting bins. Soon, every household joined in, transforming kitchen scrap into nutrient-rich compost, which revitalised our community gardens and reduced organic waste significantly. Eager to tackle single-use plastics, we collaborated with local vendors to promote reusable alternatives. We held ‘plastic-free market days’, encouraging shoppers to bring their own cloth bags and containers to ferry stuff. The response was heartening, with vendors embracing eco-friendly packets and offering incentives for sustainable choices.

To promote sustainable mobility, we launched a community car-pool programme. Residents shared rides to work and school, reducing traffic congestion and carbon emissions while displaying a sense of camaraderie.

One of the most impactful projects was our tree-planting campaign. With support from the municipality, we identified barren patches and transformed them into green havens by planting indigenous trees. Children eagerly participated, learning about the importance of preserving natural heritage and fostering biodiversity.

Energy conservation became a key focus. Encouraged by our success with waste reduction and sustainable transport, many households embraced rooftop solar panels. We organised workshops on renewable energy, empowering residents to harness solar power and reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.

Our community efforts didn’t go unnoticed. The Noida authorities recognised us as a model for sustainable living. Neighbouring localities embarked on similar journeys towards sustainability, forming a network of eco-conscious neighbourhoods.

Over time, our locality underwent a profound transformation. Once-barren spaces bloomed with greenery, providing a rich habitat for birds and insects. The air felt cleaner, and a renewed sense of pride filled our hearts.

By embracing small yet significant changes in our daily lives, we demonstrated the potential for positive change. Our experience underscores the profound impact of community-driven action in nurturing a greener, healthier future for generations to come.

