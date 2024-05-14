 Surjit Patar, a poet for all seasons : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Musings
  • Surjit Patar, a poet for all seasons

Surjit Patar, a poet for all seasons

Surjit Patar, a poet for all seasons

Surjit Patar (1945-2024). File photo



Pritam Singh

SURJIT Patar’s death has been mourned not only by the global Punjabi community but also by the lovers of poetry in many other languages into which his works were translated. An Odia scholar said she was planning to collaborate with Patar to translate his poetry into Odia, but his death had dashed her hopes. Patar sahib and I got connected and eventually became friends when a Punjabi academic, Amandeep Kaur Brar, invited me as a keynote speaker and him to preside over a seminar on Punjabi language and culture.

I met him last during a visit to Punjab in 2023. We talked for hours, discussing the relationship between intellectuals and poets. He admitted that he did not understand some of the economic concepts mentioned in my articles but was able to sense the feelings behind the arguments. He shared an amazing insight — in every intellectual, there was a poet who provided the emotional power for the intellectual endeavours. I stated that his poetic sensibilities enabled him to sense the feelings behind economic concepts. I told him that I considered poets to be the soul of any society and that any intellectual exercise was bound to be influenced by the soul-stirring power of poetry.

I brought it to his notice that during the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws enacted by the Central Government in 2020, his poem ‘Eh baat niri enni hi nahin...’ (this dialogue/struggle was not merely that) had played a key role in helping me understand that this was not merely a protest against marketing and farm prices but an existential struggle against the attack by agro-business corporations on agrarian culture, civilisation and ways of life.

I finally understood that this struggle was an epochal one and not an ordinary agitation over economic demands. I was convinced, therefore, that it could not be defeated — and that is precisely what happened. His poem, I said to him, was an intellectual breakthrough which demonstrated the complex interplay between poetic expression and intellectual pursuits. He seemed visibly touched. He gifted me a signed copy of his latest anthology of poems. We hugged each other affectionately and promised to spend more time together during my next trip to Punjab.

I will never meet him again but will keep in touch with him through his poems. Those meetings will acquire new and, perhaps, higher meanings.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Surjit Patar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her

2
Himachal

Supreme Court notice to Himachal Pradesh High Court on plea of two district judges questioning HC collegium picks

3
Diaspora

Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau

4
India

There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

5
Punjab

PM Modi visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib; serves 'langar'

6
India

9 dead, over 70 injured as huge billboard, metal tower collapse in Mumbai amid gusty wind and rain

7
Trending

Video: MLA from Jagan Reddy's party assaults voter for objecting to jumping voting queue, he slaps back

8
India

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Over 64 per cent voter turnout; violence in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal

9
Punjab

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

10
India

CBSE Classes 10, 12 exam results declared

Don't Miss

View All
Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

Top News

Phase-4 sees 67.2% turnout; violence mars polling in Andhra, West Bengal

Phase-4 sees 67.2% turnout; violence mars polling in Andhra, West Bengal

Surging to 37.9% from 14.4% in 2019, Srinagar registers reco...

On course to achieve 400 + target, Congress not even main challenger, says Rajnath Singh

On course to achieve 400 + target, Congress not even main challenger, says Rajnath Singh

‘Indian troops holding all positions along LAC since April 2...

HP voters to teach BJP lesson for bid to topple govt: Sukhu

Himachal voters to teach BJP lesson for bid to topple govt: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

India inks 10-yr agreement with Iran to develop Chabahar port

India inks 10-yr agreement with Iran to develop Chabahar port

Amid troubled ties, Maldives appreciates India’s fiscal help

Amid troubled ties, Maldives appreciates India’s fiscal help


Cities

View All

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal walks up to DC office to file papers

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal walks up to DC office to file papers

After paying obeisance at Golden Temple, Gurjeet Singh Aujla files nomination for Lok Sabha seat

Laljit Singh Bhullar, Virsa Singh Valtoha file papers for Khadoor Sahib segment

CBSE Class X, XII results out; boys bag top positions in Amritsar

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee employee dies by suicide

Bathinda farmers protesting against Parampal lathicharged

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

CBSE exams: Girls grab all top positions in tricity

CBSE exams: Girls grab all top positions in tricity

2 girls die in temple lintel collapse

Empty vessels make much noise: Tandon’s jibe at Tewari

‘Will bring solution to the table in six months’

BJP deploys Pandey to bolster campaign

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleges assault by Delhi CM’s aide

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleges assault by Delhi CM’s aide

Delhi Congress unveils roadmap for Lok Sabha elections

If INDIA bloc wins, I will come back on June 5, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi shines in CBSE exams, over 94% pass in Classes X and XII

Supreme Court slams authorities over failure to process municipal solid waste

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Students do their schools proud, shine in CBSE Class X, XII examinations

Tinu files papers after roadshow; says defeat BJP, save Constitution

Close shave for bus passengers, others as three vehicles collide

MC chief inspects roads, orders testing of water in slum areas

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major boost to Congress as Bains brothers join party

Warring reaches out to all sections of society

BJP’s Ravneet Bittu attacks AAP, Congress

Preneet files nomination papers, holds roadshow

Preneet files nomination papers, holds roadshow

Patiala students shine in CBSE Class X results

Hiya, Tanveer, Gurnoor top city in CBSE Class XII

Couple dies, seven injured in mishap on Sirhind-Patiala road

Punjab sees 1,771 farm fire cases, highest in a day