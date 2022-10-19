The CDS has his hands full

Maj Gen Raj Mehta (retd)

I was well into retirement in 2015 when I unexpectedly received a copy of Gen Anil Chauhan’s book, Aftermath of a Nuclear Attack, with a cryptic ‘Expecting a review, sir’. We had linkages. I had commanded 19 (Dagger) Division years before him. The peer-reviewed book with oversight by nuclear expert Professor Rajaraman made me sit up. I found it professional and objective. During his Baramulla tenure, Anil updated the Division’s history. Earlier, as Centre Commandant, 11 Gurkha Regiment, he wrote the centre’s history.

His career details don’t bear reiteration, being on a par with his Service Chief peers/retired officers who were also considered for CDS. I would focus more on his on-ground counter-insurgency/counter-terrorism/conventional warfare exposure in all ranks from Major to Army Commander on the LoC/LAC in command and staff assignments. He has been a Grade 1 operations staff officer; served at HQ IMTRAT, Bhutan; was a UN observer in Angola. He has handled nuclear issues as a Perspective Planning Director. He has been DG Discipline, Ceremonials and Welfare, and, significantly, DG, Military Operations, at an operationally proactive time. His command of a brigade, division and corps was in active operational areas. As Eastern Army Commander, he was face-to-face with an implacable enemy.

That he was Military Adviser to the National Security Council Secretariat for about a year — a period that raised eyebrows because it overlapped with a perceived governance void in appointing a CDS — led to media/think-tank speculation. If that is set aside, the reality may be that he had time to absorb the work environment and challenges facing the country as Military Adviser to the NSA. What India needs is Anil delivering on his commitments, which include creating inter-service amity, setting aside apprehensions which may have cropped up, and moving forward with synergy and quality integration.

Being CDS demands attributes that past icons handling high responsibility have demonstrated. In World War II, US Gen George Marshall earned respect as an organiser/planner. He delegated and extracted amazing output from capable subordinates. He carried an ‘aura of quiet authority’; was equable under stress. Legendary Vietnamese General Giap, besides his stunning military successes against the French (Dein Bein Phu) and Americans (Vietnam), was visionary, yet brave, humane, fair and loyal. While the CDS may make grand structures, allot missions and tasks, strategist Gen Helmuth von Moltke the Elder’s axiom ‘No war plan survives contact with the enemy’ holds. Anil knows that joint structures and flexible plans can counter unexpected developments threatening India’s sovereignty. The task of ensuring jointness will demand integrating theatre commands, focusing on modernisation, self-sufficiency and ‘striking a balance between the three services’. The ball’s in Anil’s court.