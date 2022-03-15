The colours belong to all

The colours belong to all

File photo

Sumit Paul

On every Holi, I remember my Arabic professor and mentor, Dr Zaifa Ashraf, who lived with me in Pune till she breathed her last. An atheist, she left Islam at the age of 17, and was non-religious. But she looked forward to celebrating Holi. She believed that all festivals were non-denominational and beyond the precincts of man-made faiths. She’d buy pichkaris and colours and visit a nearby orphanage where she’d play Holi with inmates and distribute sweets among them. I perpetuated the colourful tradition even after her demise. With age and advent of a little more maturity, I comprehended her words, ‘Jashn-e-cheest-farakh-dili’ (Festivity is magnanimity). So true!

In these intolerant times, the liberalism and magnanimity of all festivals must be acknowledged and lauded. I remember, playing Holi with my Muslim friends in countries like Sudan, Tunisia and Algeria. Those Arabic-speaking Muslims of North Africa never questioned the relevance of a ‘Hindu festival’! To them, it was a festival of colours that filled lives with myriad and varied colours. There was never a religious hue to it. All Sufis celebrated Holi and called it jashn-e-faam (faam is a Persian word for colour/s). They never associated it with the Hindus. Once Jalaluddin Rumi’s disciple Halim ul-A’afiz called Holi ‘ahnaaf-e-butparastaan’ (a festival of idol-worshippers). Rumi was disappointed in Halim that rued in Pahalavi, ‘Kee’n an jashn meez al-butaan/Na’zif inn un-shifaan’ (Oh, you unenlightened soul, how can you associate an innocuous festival with idolaters?). Rumi went on to say that the favourite festivals of angels were Shab-e-charaghaan (night of lamps) and Jashn-e-faam (festival of colours).

The great Urfi of Shiraz, who was a Persian poet in Akbar’s court, would go out with colours and play with all and sundry on the streets of Delhi. He successfully urged Akbar and his Muslim courtiers to participate in the festival of colours. Akbar loved to play Holi and he played it with commoners! Even a forever ashen-faced Aurangzeb didn’t stop the people of Delhi and Deccan from playing Holi as he considered the festival of colours to be emblematic of bonhomie!

Now when the people and their festivals are divided on the lines of creeds and screeds, the magnanimous spirit of not just Holi, but all festivals can serve as balm to the festering wounds of bigotry and rabid intolerance that have engulfed us. Remember the words of Urdu poet Qateel Shifai, ‘Mazhab nahin hota koi rang aur roshni ka/ Sarhadein rok nahin sakteen rangon ko bikharne se’ (There’s no religion of colours and light/ The boundaries cannot prevent colours from spreading and suffusing in all directions). If only we all understood this.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

2
Nation

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

3
Trending

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

4
Jalandhar

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot dead in Jalandhar's Nakodar

5
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar hits out at party leader for calling Charanjit Channi an asset, calls him a liability

6
Punjab

Will miss this House, have a huge responsibility now: Bhagwant Mann after resigning as Sangrur MP

7
Punjab

Senior advocate Amol Rattan Singh Sidhu tipped to be new Punjab Advocate-General

8
Punjab

A Venu Prasad assumes charge as ACS to Punjab CM

9
Punjab

Income Tax dept searches Omaxe group premises in Punjab, Delhi-NCR

10
Nation

SKM split wide open, two factions hold separate meetings to decide course of farmers' movement

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’
World

Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’

‘Kill me now’: She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry
World

'Kill me now': She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat
World

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?
Trending

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

Five men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple
Nation

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
Diaspora

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers
Amritsar

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers

Dharmendra reunites with darling Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous
Trending

Dharmendra reunites with 'darling' Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous

Top Stories

Covid-hit tourism shed 2.15 cr jobs

Covid-hit tourism shed 2.15 cr jobs

Govt says working on promotion of domestic tourism | Vax dri...

Covid vaccine drive to cover 12 to 14-yr-olds from tomorrow

Covid vaccine drive to cover 12 to 14-yr-olds from tomorrow

Comorbidity clause removed for booster doses for 60-plus

Will ensure Ukraine returnees complete MBBS, govt tells LS

Will ensure Ukraine returnees complete MBBS, government tells Lok Sabha

Prices soaring, India weighs Russian offer of discounted crude

Prices soaring, India weighs Russian offer of discounted crude

Retail inflation hits 8-month high of 6.07% in February

Retail inflation hits 8-month high of 6.07% in February

Cities

View All

Now, AAP’s ‘intentions’ under scanner

Now, AAP’s ‘intentions’ under scanner

Amritsar district’s 2 AAP leaders likely to get Cabinet berth

World Consumer Rights Day today: Gullible buyers beware!

Hockey: Amritsar district girl Manpreet Kaur to lead state’s junior team for nationals

Robbers target finance firm branch in Amritsar, decamp with Rs 1.11 lakh

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

Mohali: Nayagaon man held for killing stray dog after video goes viral

Ex-cop's son among 7 arrested outside Chandigarh clubs

Swachh Survekshan: Now, Chandigarh civic body engages volunteers to improve on 'public feedback'

Krrish wins Asian Junior Boxing gold

Supreme Court gives one-time age relief for Delhi judicial exams

Supreme Court gives one-time age relief for Delhi judicial exams

Will ensure Ukraine returnees complete MBBS, government tells Lok Sabha

Unattended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no explosives found

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

Supreme Court gives one-time age relaxation for DJSE and DHJSE

‘This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs’

This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs: Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary

CM’s swearing-in: ACS reviews all arrangements

... & Punjab readies itself to witness the function

Hindu groups protest cow slaughter incident in Tanda

2 women among 6 booked for murdering youth

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

Six test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Remove encroachments by vendors at Dugri market, say booth owners

Take action on allegations of encroachment on park by LIT Chairman: NGT to DC, MC

Open house: What should be done to ensure 100 per cent vax coverage

Poll code lifted, owners rush to get weapons back

Poll code lifted in Punjab, owners rush to get weapons back

Farmer unions protest over demands

NGT order continues to be flouted in Bahadurgarh

Alumni meet at Mohindra College, Patiala