 The corrupt will find a way : The Tribune India

The corrupt will find a way

The corrupt will find a way

Photo for representation. Reuters file photo



Surinderjit Singh Sandhu

My friend and I were batchmates in the provincial civil and allied services. Though from a humble background, he exuded confidence. After joining service, his confidence turned into arrogance. His politician father-in-law got him posted at a tax collection barrier.

One of the most honest and dreaded IAS officers of that era (1970s) was posted in the department. He would work day and night to boost its revenue and eliminate corrupt practices. He would frequently inspect the barriers, sometimes very early in the morning, and sometimes at midnight. He had got many wrongdoers suspended; criminal cases were registered against some, from whom bribe money given by the decoys was recovered. He had also ordered that any official working on any barrier would not keep more than Rs 100 in his wallet while on duty.

Once, when I was going to Ludhiana, I stopped at my friend’s office. His subordinates told me that he would arrive in a while. I made myself comfortable in his unkempt office. My friend appeared 10 minutes later with an anxious look, though feigning happiness at seeing me. After the pleasantries, he hesitantly told me that a dog was not traceable, so everyone was in panic. I asked him why a dog was making everyone jittery. He, then, shamefacedly confided almost inaudibly, ‘A Hitlerian officer has been made the head of our department. Since his joining, our bribes have almost stopped. But the sharks at the top wanted their share, come what may. A subordinate started domesticating a stray dog, who was a regular visitor here. He would feed it bread, meat and milk. About a furlong from here, there is a cattle shed of an old farmer. He would take the dog there and tie it with a chain. After some days, the plan started working. The ‘representatives’ of goods carriers would hand over the bribe to a person who was made to sit at a distance. After his pockets were full, he would go to the cattle shed and empty his pockets in the bag which was hung around the canine’s neck.’

He added, ‘The experiment was successful, and joy returned to the sullen barrier. However, this is the breeding season and the dog somehow got its chain loosened and ran away with other stray dogs. At that time, there was around Rs 45,000 in the bag around its neck!’

I had a hearty laugh at this innovative method. As I was about to leave, a fat inspector excitedly announced, ‘Sir, Casperina has come back, everything is safe.’ Casperina was the dog.

Amid my amusement, I pitied the strict officer who was probably feeling proud of his ‘victory’ over corruption.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

2
Features

Atul Kumar's 'Baaghi Albele': Playing, a dystopian comedy set in Ludhiana

3
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

4
Punjab

Farm unions provide platform to radicals

5
Haryana

No diesel gensets in NCR from May 15

6
Comment

Punjabi to Hindi films

7
Diaspora

Indian Covid hero honoured by Queen Elizabeth faces deportation from UK

8
World

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

9
J & K

Locals upbeat, say lithium discovery will boost employment, tourism in J&K

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria appointed Assam governor; Shiv Pratap Shukla appointed Governor of Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...

Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders

Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders

Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...


Cities

View All

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

16 get stuck in lift at city rly station

Hit by Chinese string, 17-yr-old girl receives 44 stitches on face

MC donates seized building material to religious institution

Youth booked for abducting teen girl

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh police release pics of 10 suspects

14 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer

Fire at waterworks in Sec 32 hits supply

Two community centres await opening

MCD mayor election to held on February 16; Delhi L-G grant approval

MCD mayor election to be held on February 16; Delhi L-G grants approval

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli: Delhi Govt to DDA

Delhi Police to partner with Truecaller to help protect people from impersonators, cyber frauds

Nod to laying of sewer lines in 3 Delhi villages

AAP nominees removed from discom boards on Delhi L-G’s orders

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Latifpura oustees protest in front of MLA’s residence

Foetus found in Nakodar

Kahlwan's aide, 2 others planning crime held

Workshop on Coding at Dav college

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

NHAI: Sherpur Chowk ROB in Ludhiana to be thrown open by month-end

State info commission imposes penalty of Rs 25K on Ludhiana MC’s PIO

Jail warder booked for ‘supplying’ banned items to inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail

Four fall prey to snatchers in two cases in Ludhiana

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

People should be open to new methods: VC

Mehakpal declared best girl athlete