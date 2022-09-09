 The daily struggle for survival : The Tribune India

The daily struggle for survival

The daily struggle for survival

Photo for representation. Tribune file photo

Ajay Kumar Sharma

In 2012, I was deputed as an expenditure observer for the four Assembly constituencies located in eastern Uttar Pradesh. These were rural constituencies and two of them shared the border with Madhya Pradesh. We were staying in the Circuit House in the district headquarters at Allahabad, but part of my job included extensive travelling for supervision of surveillance teams and other staff, deputed for estimating the expenditure incurred by candidates on their election campaigns.

One day, we decided to venture out in the interior areas of the Koraon subdivision. It got late and we encountered a rough patch of about 5-6 km on the narrow road leading back to Koraon. The vehicle was swaying violently even at very low speed. The road was almost non-existent at some points and the drive was nothing less than a roller-coaster ride.

I asked the liaison officer about the main source of income of the people in that area. ‘Sir, this area lies in the semi-arid type of climate and agriculture is the main occupation here. Due to low average annual rainfall and lack of irrigation facilities, natural vegetation is poor. The main crops are gram, bajra and arhar but the yield is low and there is shortage of fodder.’

‘Some people of this area may be living below the poverty line?’ I asked. ‘That’s correct, sir. But the situation in the adjoining areas of Madhya Pradesh is worse. The tribals populating the Bundelkhand areas of Rewa and Panna are mostly landless labourers. They face extreme exploitation and are often forced into bondage and have very low literacy rates. Most tribal families are engaged in seasonal collection and sale of non-timber forest produce that primarily includes tendu leaves, gum and mahua flowers. They earn about Rs 25-30 per person per day,’ he added.

I was stunned into silence. The potholed road had suddenly become very smooth. The daily struggle for survival, sometimes not even a bowl of rice a day, lack of education, malnutrition, high infant mortality – that’s how extreme poverty impacts families in different ways in many parts of India. Approaching even the state capital was a distant dream for the majority living in such conditions. It is another matter that very little is needed to lead a happy and contented life!

Back into the safety and comfort of the Circuit House, life again started moving forward with regular meals, retinue of helping staff and occasional get-togethers with colleagues.

In the humdrum of our daily lives, we hardly spare a thought for the underprivileged and destitute families living in abject poverty. The least we can do is to feel a sense of gratitude for all that we have and become a source of support, guidance and motivation for those who spend their lives keeping us comfortable.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Argument over smoking leads to man's murder near Golden Temple in Amritsar

2
Entertainment

After Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Sharma will also not work in Kapil Sharma show; here is why

3
Trending

Fans of Pakistan and Afghanistan clash in stands, throw chairs at one another after Asia Cup match in Sharjah

4
World

US argues F-16 support package to Pakistan not to alter military balance; India mum

5
Punjab

Man commits suicide after trying to kill mother and sister in Punjab's Muktsar

6
Sports

Nepal cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane accused of raping 17-year-old girl

7
World

Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96

8
Brand Connect

Maggie Beer Gummies : - Maggie Beer Gummies Pills Scam or Real Weight Loss Results

9
Nation

US issues 82,000 student visas to Indians, highest ever globally in 2022

10
Punjab

After CBI, now ED raids AAP's Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra

Don't Miss

View All
Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg
Himachal

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle
Punjab

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
Nation

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him ‘Khalistani’ online, instead he is working hard on his next game against Sri Lanka: Father
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

Top News

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth dies at 96

Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96

Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes ki...

Queen Elizabeth II admired richness, diversity of India

Queen Elizabeth II admired richness, diversity of India

She visited India thrice – in 1961, 1983 and 1997

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

The restaurant, 'Curlies', located on Goa's famous Anjuna be...

Jaishankar, Rajnath call on Japan PM, discuss bilateral partnership

Jaishankar, Rajnath call on Japan PM, discuss bilateral partnership

Singh and Jaishankar attend the 2+2 Dialogue along with thei...


Cities

View All

Hoax bomb threat to school; 4 students involved: Police

Hoax bomb threat to school; 4 students involved: Police

School mgmt reaches out to cautious parents

NEET: City boy secures AIR 269

MC officials collect Rs 11.03 cr property tax to date

Patti-Chandigarh Volvo bus service inaugurated

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer’s father

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer's father

PGI chemist served show-cause notice

Injection deaths: PGI chemist served show-cause notice

AIR 7 for Mohali’s Arpit Narang in NEET

Chandigarh gets tough on e-waste disposal

Study tour destinations changed, Chandigarh's 9 AAP councillors pack bags

Fire team to rescue of pigeon entangled in Chinese kite strings in Chandigarh

Kartavya Path inauguration: Delhi Police ask commuters to take alternative routes to avoid jams

Kartavya Path inauguration: Delhi Police ask commuters to take alternative routes to avoid jams

DCW issues summons to Delhi Police over video showing children selling liquor

Supreme Court to go paperless for Delhi Govt vs Centre case

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Gangster-terror nexus revealed in Nalagarh firing case: Delhi Police

Kids not safe, 2 sexually abused in Nawanshahr

Kids not safe, 2 sexually abused in Nawanshahr

AAP loyalist Jagtar Sanghera appointed JIT Chairman

Phagwara: Power supply to sugar mill colony cut, restored

Kapurthala: Undertrial escapes from Civil Hospital

Don't create confusion on SYL: Kalia to Kejri

NEET: Yashik Bansal bags AIR 92, Asmita Sharma 128

NEET: Yashik Bansal bags AIR 92, Asmita Sharma 128

District tops state in investment, creation of employment, again

Hayer, Nijjar warn MC staff against harassment to public

Delhi-Katra e-way: Land acquisition expedited

Devotees throng Guga Mari at Chhapar village

Farmers incur losses, seek policy on setting up piggeries

Farmers incur losses, seek policy on setting up piggeries

Civic body to shift fish market to new site by December- end

Admn gears up for Ganpati Visarjan

Punjabi University signs MoU with Met Dept

Farmers stage sit-in on Amloh-Nabha road