 The dental nightmare : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

The dental nightmare

The dental nightmare

Photo for representation. File photo



Col PS Randhawa (retd)

AMERICAN poet Ogden Nash said: ‘Some tortures are physical and some are mental. But the one that is both is dental’. God forbid if you are in the US or a European country and you have to undergo dental treatment. It will definitely punch a hole in your pocket and upset your budget for the next few months.

I recently visited the US to be with my daughter. She had severe dental pain, and it affected more than one tooth. She had overlooked the problem for quite some time, but I was quite concerned to see her inability to chew hard food. On my insistence, she visited a dentist to get herself treated under the available insurance plan.

She came home exasperated. She said the bill for dental treatment under her medical plan would turn out to be $12,000. I was shocked. With half of this amount, she could fly to India, get her treatment done, and return in business class. No wonder for most NRIs who visit India, dental treatment is usually on the to-do list.

An old friend of mine, who had migrated to the US, narrated his woeful but amusing tale of dental treatment abroad. The filling of his molar had worn off, and he was unable to bear the pain. He had no option but to visit the dentist. As he could only converse in rudimentary English, he took along somebody who could explain his problem to the dentist.

The dentist, who happened to be an immigrant from East Asia, was told about my friend’s English handicap. As he settled in the patient’s recliner and the doctor examined his teeth, the latter asked him what he wanted. With the dentist’s tools still in his mouth, my friend said: ‘Fill’. The doctor heard it as ‘pull’. He sought confirmation from the patient and asked, ‘Pull?’, to which my friend nodded. He quickly administered local anaesthesia to the patient and proceeded with the treatment.

After the job was done, the patient was devastated to find a gaping hole instead of an aching tooth. The post-operation chaos had to be seen to be believed. He started arguing with the doctor in half Punjabi and half English. He was fuming in sheer disbelief. His trusted partner rushed in, only to realise that this whole matter was just a ‘fill vs pull’ comedy of errors. Minus one tooth, my friend vowed never to go for dental treatment abroad.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#United States of America USA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar Jail; combative AAP says he will remain CM; wife Sunita poised for ‘significant role’

2
Punjab

UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

3
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Villagers of Bhankharpur area protest location of proposed underpass on NH

4
India

Arvind Kejriwal called AAP national treasurer confused, claims ED

5
Punjab

Red line must not be crossed: US envoy on plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannun

6
Punjab

Former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

7
Business

Explainer: Gold hits all-time high, reasons why yellow metal is shining bright

8
Himachal

10 Shimla building owners told to raze unauthorised floors

9
Haryana

Supreme Court refuses to stay High Court order directing judicial inquiry into Punjab farmer's death during protest

10
Himachal

Hillocks levelled as illegal miners deploy heavy machines in Himachal Pradesh's Una

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar till April 15; ED says Delhi CM ‘evasive’, may again need custody

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar till April 15; ED says Delhi CM ‘evasive’, may again need custody

He named Saurabh, Atishi in excise case, claims probe agency

Won’t act against Congress in Rs 3,500 crore recovery case till poll: Income Tax Department to Supreme Court

Won’t act against Congress in Rs 3,500 crore recovery case till poll: Income Tax Department to Supreme Court

Brace for intense heatwave during poll period

Brace for intense heatwave during poll period

Need to strike balance, uphold due process: CJI on probe agencies

Need to strike balance, uphold due process: CJI on probe agencies

Arunachal India’s part: EAM as China renames 30 sites

Arunachal India’s part: EAM as China renames 30 sites


Cities

View All

MC collects ~37cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Amritsar MC collects Rs 37 cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Monetary dispute leads to firing in Ajnala, one injured

UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

Amritsar: Newly married woman dies days after ‘falling’ from second floor

Powercom employees stage protest

Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Chandigarh Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Non-segregation of electrical, manifold lines caused PGI fire, reminders overlooked

Zirakpur: Villagers of Bhankharpur area protest location of proposed underpass on NH

FOSWAC supports free water supply, parking

Chandigarh: Rs 1.54 cr sewer pipeline laid, residents relieved

No bar but practically impossible for Arvind Kejriwal to continue as CM from jail: Legal experts

No bar but practically impossible for Arvind Kejriwal to continue as CM from jail: Legal experts

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar Jail; combative AAP says he will remain CM; wife Sunita poised for ‘significant role’

Supreme Court seeks reply of Delhi finance secretary on plea of AAP government alleging non-release of DJB funds

Arvind Kejriwal third time in Tihar; will remain under 24-hour watch, can read books, watch TV

Kejriwal passing orders in custody: Delhi High Court asks ED to submit its note to special judge

Woman found dead in locked room

Woman found dead in locked room

Two thieves held, 6 mobiles recovered

Cops hold mock drill to check poll readiness in city

Big relief for fliers as operations resume at Adampur airport

Admn duty-bound to maintain law & order, says SDM

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

Dakha cops nab 2 thieves from Meerut

Man held for using abusive language against biz partner

6 cellphones recovered in search op at Central Jail

Man booked for killing stray dog

Former AAP MP Dharamvir Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

Former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

3 held in Patiala cake death case

TV becoming tool for shaping social and political identities: Punjabi University study