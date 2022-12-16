 The dirt-cheap billiards table : The Tribune India

The dirt-cheap billiards table

The dirt-cheap billiards table

Photo for representation. File photo



KC Verma

In the 1970s, the 13th Battalion of the Bihar Military Police, Darbhanga, had no campus of its own. It was housed in the disused stables and garages in the palace compound of the erstwhile Darbhanga Raj. I was posted as the commandant and my residence was a sprawling Raj kothi, which used to be that of a ‘British tutor’ in the days gone by.

My wife and I loved that house, with its enormous drawing room, spacious kitchen and wide verandas. We hired a maid to help clean and cook, but we had no place for her to live. My driver informed me that behind the bungalow, there was a servant room, locked and under the custody of the Estate Manager. I asked the quartermaster subedar to request him to let our maid live in that room. The subedar returned crestfallen and told me that the Estate Manager refused to spare the room, claiming that ‘royal’ property was stored there.

The next day, I had a close look at the locked room, which seemed to be no more than 10 ft by 10 ft. The door was covered with dust and the rusted lock indicated that the room had never been opened in recent years. I decided to make another request to the Estate Manager.

‘No, sir, the room can’t be vacated!’ he declared bluntly when I met him. ‘But why not?’ I persisted. He explained that a lot of property of the Darbhanga Raj was stored in various rooms and godowns all over the palace compound. ‘So, what is stored in that room?’ I asked. He did not know and fetched a thick musty ledger. He ran his finger down various columns and then declared brightly, ‘Ah! It is the British tutor’s billiards table!’ A billiards table? In that tiny room? He must be joking!

‘Well, sir, I have no other place to store a billiards table, so I can’t empty out that room,’ he said. Then he perked up: ‘But if you buy the table, you can do what you like with it!’ What a preposterous idea, I thought. More to humour him than with any intention of buying the table, I asked how much he would sell it for. He took out another bulky ledger. ‘The depreciated value of the billiards table is Rs 9.’

I was dumbstruck! I quickly paid the man Rs 9 and he sent a lackey to remove the lock. The room indeed contained a billiards table, broken in pieces and stored so many years ago that termites had eaten away almost all of it, except the slate slabs. I had the slates moved out and the room cleaned of cobwebs, dust and termites.

And thus it came to pass that our maid got a room to live in, and I acquired the right to brag that I once bought a billiards table for all of Rs 9!

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Capt Amarinder meets PM Modi, says Punjab headed the Bhindranwale way

2
Punjab

Norwegian cyclist on world tour robbed of mobile, credit card in Ludhiana, local comes to help

3
Brand Connect

Ketorganix Keto ACV Gummies Reviews: Is Keto Organix ACV Gummy Brand Scam or Legit?

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann checkmates farmers on toll-free roads

5
Diaspora

Rishi Rajpopat, Indian PhD student at Cambridge University, solves 2,500-year-old Sanskrit puzzle

6
Nation

Amid border tensions with China, India successfully test-fires Agni-V ballistic missile having range of 5,000 km

7
Entertainment

‘We are positive and alive’, says Shah Rukh Khan amid row over ‘Besharam Rang’ song

8
Nation

Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju in Rajya Sabha

9
Entertainment

'Abdu Rozik is not in India to become target of unsolicited mockery', his management reacts on prank played on him by Bigg Boss contestants

10
Trending

16-year-old Hyderabad girl loses Rs 16 lakh to a cyber fraud while trying to sell her kidney online

Don't Miss

View All
At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

Top News

4 arrested for RPG attack at Tarn Taran police station

Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest

7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested

First batch of coal from Jharkhand to reach Punjab today

First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...

Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at SSP Vigilance office in Ludhiana

Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana

He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...

Youth ‘sexually assaults, blackmails’ minor girl in Punjab’s Moga

Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga

Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’

Snakes in your backyard: Jaishankar recalls Hillary Clinton's remark to slam Pakistan over terrorism

'Snakes in your backyard'; Jaishankar recalls Hillary Clinton's remark to slam Pakistan over terrorism


Cities

View All

4 arrested for RPG attack at Tarn Taran police station

Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest

ASI held for demanding bribe

Tarn Taran Bar Assn members protest blocking of entry to judicial complex

5 booked for murder bid in Ajnala

In full bloom

Immigration firm dupes family, BKU protests

Bathinda immigration firm dupes family, BKU protests

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

Rlys relents, to revisit drop-off system, find ‘workable solution’

Railways relents, to revisit drop-off system at Chandigarh Railway Station, find ‘workable solution’

Finally, grain market to shift to new location in Sector 39, Chandigarh

Ruckus at Chandigarh's GMCH-32 as Burial jail inmate dies

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Three rotaries coming up on Vikas Marg in Chandigarh

Teacher hits class 5 girl with scissors, throws her from 1st floor of Delhi school

Delhi teacher throws Class 5 girl off balcony after attacking her with scissors

DNA test confirms bones found in Mehrauli Shraddha's

Delhi court likely to hear Aaftab Poonawala's bail plea tomorrow

DCW chief urges Lok Sabha speaker, Rajya Sabha chairman to discuss in Parliament women's safety on 10th anniversary of Nirbhaya gang-rape

Following Delhi acid attack, women's commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

After DC office, farmers lay siege to toll plazas

After DC office, farmers lay siege to toll plazas

Even after flat offer, Latifpura families continue dharna

Labourers protest outside Kartarpur MLA residence

6 mohalla clinics to come up in Phagwara soon

Police Games conclude

Youth ‘sexually assaults, blackmails’ minor girl in Punjab’s Moga

Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga

Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana

18-yr-old girl found dead on road

Man dies as car rams into stationary truck

Over 900-kg poppy husk, 3.85 kg of heroin destroyed

Around 100 vehicles fined, 17 impounded for violating rules

Around 100 vehicles fined, 17 impounded for violating rules

Man dies as roof of house collapses in Patiala

Commercial use of residential areas continues unabated in city

‘Need to educate working women on investment’

Sanitation workers resume protest on university campus