The echo of patriotic songs in hills

Satya Kiran

During the Independence Day celebrations, patriotic songs reverberated in the minds and hearts of all Indians, young or old. Residents of Himachal Pradesh were no exception. The wave of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ further infused the air with patriotic fervour.

A significant proportion of the locals has already joined the armed forces. An old and popular song still echoes in the hills, as and when it’s on the lips of the youth: ‘Mein bhi bharti hoyee jana mere bapua, Mein bhi bharti hoyee jana O, Veri ne hamala keeta jay assan te, Usaa jo majja chakhuanaa O (Oh dear father, I too will join the Army. If and when the enemy attacks us, I earnestly and eagerly desire to teach them a befitting lesson).’

The father does not appear to be old and fearful. Rather, he comes forward, equally encouraging: ‘Jaah bachu apne jo bharti krayee le, Sher bacha banee karee des jo bachayee le, Dharti nee deni nalu khoon de bahaayee deh, Mari de jaan mari de, toon naam chamkaayee deh! (Go dear child, don’t delay any more! Join the Army, fight boldly, and defend the nation. How I wish you earn a name as a brave soldier).’

What’s all the more motivating is that even the wives of these soldiers are brave and don’t lag behind when it comes to defending the country. Even a few years ago, young brides not only sent their young husbands to fight at the border with a brave heart, but also requested them thus: ‘Maikee bhi layee chala naal jo, Mere banku dia chachua, Veri jo mein dengi chuk vo, Mere banku dia chachua, Tiranga lia mein hath vo, Mere banku dia chachua (Take me along with you to the border, the father of my most handsome son! You know how daring I am. I promise you that I shall surely give the enemy a bloody nose).’

The most appealing and inspiring song is sung by a newly-wed Kangra girl whose husband is already fighting a battle: ‘Choorhe jo laaj mat launda O faujia, Choorhe jo laaj mat launda O, Run jitee kree ghar aunda O faujia, Haari kree ghar mat aunda O (Fight against the enemy boldly and courageously. My bold soldier-husband, the prestige of my wedding bangles depends upon valour and victory that you display on the battlefield. Come back victorious and you will be welcomed with honour and garlands. Don’t return defeated as that would be nothing but living death).’