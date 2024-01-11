 The elephant and the old woman : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Musings
  • The elephant and the old woman

The elephant and the old woman

The elephant and the old woman

istock



KC Verma

MANY areas of Bihar are prone to annual inundation, with the floods bringing misery to hundreds of thousands of people. When the river waters recede in October, they leave behind diseases and collapsing houses. They also leave behind a rich layer of topsoil that is ready to be sown for a bountiful rabi crop. Madhepura, where I was posted as sub-divisional police chief in the early 1970s, was a typical area of the Kosi river belt. Large parts of the subdivision were flooded each year and pools of stagnant water stayed till the next summer; so, not all places were accessible by jeep. My work required extensive touring and I frequently travelled by boat or bicycle or on foot. Occasionally, it was possible to hire or borrow a rich landlord’s elephant, which was the best all-purpose vehicle for that terrain.

Once on a visit to Alamnagar, a chronically waterlogged area, I was able to hire an elephant. Riding the majestic animal, the SHO of Alamnagar and I visited several villages in flooded areas, although there were no paths and little dry ground. While returning, we came across a solitary thatched hut, precariously surrounded by water. Besides the damp and rotting vegetation, snails with dirty black shells clung to the sides of the hut and to mouldy jute plants poking out of the water. And near the hut sat an emaciated woman, bent with old age, holding a rusted knife and a misshapen aluminium pan. She had a pile of snails by her side and, as I watched, she scraped out the flesh of a snail into the pan and threw the shell away. She then picked up another snail and started scraping, all the while staring at me defiantly. From my lofty seat on the elephant, I stared back, disgusted by the slimy mess of snail flesh in her pan.

After we had gone almost 50 yards, and I thought we were out of earshot, I asked the SHO incredulously whether it was common for people in that area to eat snails. I cannot imagine how, but the old woman heard my question and started shouting. I barely understood the torrent of words, but I could still make out that she was cursing me and condemning me to eternal damnation. She screamed that no misbegotten rich scoundrels should begrudge her a meal of a few snails. As our elephant plodded on and her voice receded, I heard her taunt: ‘How can you ride an elephant so arrogantly while I am starving?’ Feeling chastened, the SHO and I returned to Alamnagar in complete silence.

That was almost 50 years ago, and I should have long forgotten the incident. But even today, I avoid driving past a temple in my neighbourhood where a frail old woman sits, begging for alms from passersby. Each time I see her, the mocking words of the Alamnagar woman ring in my ears.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Nitin Gadkari’s vision for Punjab: Travel from Ludhiana to Ropar in 1 hour, drones for farmers; state to be hub of hydrogen

2
Trending

‘I don’t sleep with vaccinated women’: Andrew Tate snaps at Indian-American doctor after she takes a dig at his ‘ripped abs’

3
Chandigarh

Delhi Police arrest wanted criminal from Punjab’s Zirakpur

4
India

4-year-old boy 'killed' by CEO mother cremated in Bengaluru; father performs last rites

5
India

India-Maldives row—Maldives worried over losing not just Indian tourists, but also Bollywood support

6
Ludhiana

Ludhiana man, wife on the run after they are booked for attacking stray dog with sharp-edged weapon for damaging their car cover

7
India

Congress chief Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan decline Ram temple consecration invite; call it ‘BJP-RSS event’

8
India

In big win for Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Speaker says group led by him ‘real’ Shiv Sena; no MLA disqualified

9
Haryana

Fog disrupts visibility in parts of Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region

10
India

Why Pakistan feared ‘Qatal ki Raat’ post Balakote airstrikes, reveals former diplomat Ajay Bisaria

Don't Miss

View All
SGPC receives certificate of honour
Amritsar

SGPC receives honour as Golden Temple records highest footfall of devotees in world

Chinese dor has taken away traditional charm of kite-flying, say Amritsar residents
Amritsar

Chinese dor has taken away traditional charm of kite-flying: Amritsar residents

Peak hour traffic chokes Zirakpur-Chandigarh stretch
Chandigarh

Peak hour traffic chokes Zirakpur-Chandigarh stretch

Lure of foreign shores, scores of Punjab villages losing youth
Punjab

Lure of foreign shores, scores of Punjab villages losing youth

Plastic bottle can have 3.7L toxic particles
India

Plastic bottle can have 3.7 lakh toxic particles

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 cr luxury flats in Gurugram in just 73 hours
Business

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 crore luxury flats in Gurugram in just 72 hours

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer thread
Amritsar

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer kite thread

11.94 lakh passports issued in state last year
Punjab

11.94 lakh passports issued in Punjab last year

Top News

United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court

United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court

He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...

Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement

Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement

Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi

Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Speaker in setback to Uddhav

Eknath Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker in setback to Uddhav Thackeray

Dismisses disqualification pleas filed by both groups after ...

‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Sonia, Kharge decline temple invite

‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge decline Ram Mandir invite

Jairam Ramesh questions motive behind inauguration of 'incom...

‘India pillar of stability’: PM reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas

‘India pillar of stability’: PM Modi reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas

At 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says nation believes in univ...


Cities

View All

Illegal mining: Day after assault on cops, police raid Kot Sidhu village

Illegal mining: Day after assault on cops, police raid Kot Sidhu village

SGPC receives honour as Golden Temple records highest footfall of devotees in world

25-time MAKA Trophy winner Guru Nanak Dev University nurturing sports

Body massage chairs to be set up at Amritsar railway station

Moga's Harpreet lured by US drug peddler: Probe

DA Case: Vigilance Bureau raids Congress ex-minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar’s house in Bathinda

DA Case: Vigilance Bureau raids Congress ex-minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar’s house in Bathinda

3 held for looting Rs 7.50 lakh

Another blow to AAP, Billu joins BJP

Another blow to Chandigarh AAP, councillor Lakhbir Singh Billu joins BJP

Chandigarh Mayoral elections on January 18

Peak hour traffic chokes Zirakpur-Chandigarh stretch

Vivek High School moves High Court against Chandigarh’s EWS ‘diktat’

No respite, max temperature hovers around 10°C in Chandigarh

Despite severe cold, shelter homes in deplorable state

Despite severe cold, shelter homes in deplorable state in Delhi

Delhi air quality improves from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’

Delhi markets gear up for Ram Temple celebrations

Delhi riots: Supreme Court defers hearing on Umar Khalid’s bail plea in UAPA case to January 24

INDIA allies AAP, Congress face to face over issues faced by sanitation staff

Highway robbers’ gang busted, four held with weapons, ammo

Highway robbers’ gang busted, four held with weapons, ammo

Four nabbed with 330-gm heroin

Sarpanch murder case: 6 arrested following encounter with police

Three held for extortion, robbery

Civic body turns a blind eye as city roads in shambles

MLA overrules Ludhiana MC order, gets shops unsealed after drive

MLA overrules Ludhiana MC order, gets shops unsealed after drive

Regularise lone Delhi flight from Ludhiana, Centre asks operator

Political parties in war of words over Ram temple inauguration

Minimum temperature drops to 6.4°C in Ludhiana

Cyber criminals nabbed for duping Ludhiana firm of Rs 20 lakh

Plan to improve air quality in city underway, says Patiala DC Sawhney

Plan to improve air quality in city underway, says Patiala DC Sawhney

13 booked for firing after clash at Patiala bus stand

Punjab cagers enter semifinals of national games

Man posing as buyer flees with car, arrested

Youth killed as car hits pole